WWE Changed WrestleMania 36 Plans For John Cena And Roman Reigns: Rumours

Earlier, wrestling expert Dave Meltzer had revealed that John Cena is scheduled to face WWE SmackDown superstar Elias at WWE WrestleMania 36. Now, Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE has made some changes in John Cena’s WrestleMania match. The report suggests that the negative response from fans forced WWE to scrap John Cena vs Elias at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The report further states that WWE has scrapped plans of Roman Reigns facing off against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. According to many, the current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is scheduled to continue his rivalry with Goldberg till WWE WrestleMania 36. Now, many believe that John Cena vs Roman Reigns can happen at the biggest stage of them all because both the superstars currently have no WrestleMania storylines.

'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Hall of Famer @Goldberg this Thursday at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/wnqiXOX0bm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 24, 2020

Dave Meltzer talks about WrestleMania 36 match cards

While talking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has planned only five to six matches until now. However, out of them, many are from WWE SmackDown and only two are confirmed from WWE RAW. WWE's biggest show of the year will take place in Tampa on April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Matches revealed until now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Women's Elimination Chamber Winner (Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

We're just 5⃣ days away from @JohnCena's homecoming and his first-ever appearance on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/oujD1PPh3e — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 23, 2020

