Magic Johnson Talks About Similarities Between AIDS And The Coronavirus Crisis

In 1991, Magic Johnson retired from the NBA after he tested positive for HIV – the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). While recently talking to ESPN, Mike Johnson compared coronavirus to AIDS. The Lakers legend talked about how both COVID-19 and AIDS have their similarities.

Also read | Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite coronavirus

Magic Johnson points out the similarities between AIDS and coronavirus

According to Magic Johnson, people are facing the same issues now as they were when people did not know much about AIDS. He mentioned the myth about black people easily contracting the virus. He says that the same thing is now happening with coronavirus.

Johnson has teamed up with the NBA via initiatives for public service announcements and virtual discussions along with an online townhall series which features health professionals to increase awareness about COVID-19. Johnson added that everyone has to 'get out' in front of it and is happy about all the initiatives the NBA is taking. He even said that everything happening is important right now and mentioned about majority African-American players playing basketball.

Also read | Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban headline NBA entrants in 'All In Challenge' during coronavirus

Previously, Magic Johnson has helped raise more than $10 million for HIV and AIDS research after he was diagnosed with HIV. During the interview, Johnson also emphasised on the safety of all the players. While he hopes that NBA will return soon, people should prioritize their health. According to Magic Johnson, though a country like America needs sports, the numbers will have to stabilize first.

Also read | Magic Johnson settles Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate, calls MJ 'freakiest' player

The USA is currently leading the world in COVID-19 cases with 644,348 people being infected. Cases in New York are currently 214,648, while New Jersey follows with over 70,000 cases. As of now, over 40,000 cases have been cured of the virus, while the coronavirus deaths in US are now at 28,554.

Also read | NBA players with coronavirus: Durant and Netscleared of COVID-19 symptoms while coronavirus deaths in US continue to rise