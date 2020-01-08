Magic Johnson Settles Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James Debate, Calls MJ 'freakiest' Player

In a recent interview, NBA veteran Magic Johnson expressed his opinion on the Lakers star LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate. According to Magic Johnson, though LeBron James is currently averaging at 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists, he is still not better than Michael Jordan. Magic Johnson believes that LeBron James needs to win at least two more championships before he can be at Michael Jordan's level. If James won more championships, he would become the GOAT.

NBA 2019-20: Magic Johnson weighs in on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate

Magic Johnson also praised Michael Jordan for his 6-0 (win-loss) record in NBA Finals. James has nine appearances, out of which eight have been consecutive. However, James has won three finals, while Jordan has won all six. Magic Johnson also called Jordan 'the freakiest' NBA player. Johnson thinks Jordan's final appearances are 'awesome' and he was the greatest on the floor. Magic Johnson also added that he won only five out of nine NBA Finals. Johnson also mentioned Celtics legend Bill Russell, who has a total of 11 NBA Championships to his name.

Currently, Lebron James has been leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 30-7 record, the best in the Western Conference. He is averaging at a double-double with career-high assists. James is also in contention for the NBA MVP award.

