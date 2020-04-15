Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban Headline NBA Entrants In 'All In Challenge'

Kickstarted by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the 'All In Challenge' is quickly becoming one of the most popular initiatives on social media. In association with Fanatics, the 'All In Challenge' has already seen participation from some of the biggest names in sports along with many celebrities. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, NBA legend Magic Johnson, former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal and others have already come forward and announced their participation in the challenge.

Popular sports figures who have joined the All in Challenge -

Dwyane Wade

The Miami Heat legend is offering the winner to enjoy wine-making with him during the October wine-harvesting season. Along with unique experience, Dwyane Wade is also offering a chance to have a 'wine and dine' with the Wade family. The opening bid for Dwyane Wade's offerings started at $5,000 but had crossed $8,000 at the time of writing.

The former NBA star nominated Chris Bosh, Candace Parker and rapper Common for the 'All In Challenge'.

Shaquille O'Neal

The LA Lakers legend is offering a chance to play a 3-on-3 game of basketball with him. Shaquille O'Neal's offering started at $5,000. Shaq announced his participation on Instagram and challenged Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kenny Smith to take up the challenge.

Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban and others enter the 'All In Challenge'

NBA legend Magic Johnson's 'All In Challenge' offerings include a chance to play HORSE with the legend at the Staples Center, a private tour of Magic Johnson's trophy room, watching a Lakers game with Johnson from the courtside along with an opportunity to spend time with the 60-year-old. 76ers guard Ben Simmons is offering to play in a 5-on-5 game coached by Simmons while Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is offering a full-fledge TD Garden experience alongside Tatum and other Celtics star.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/Hb5QluiIna to join in on the auction for an incredible experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/CS6vkg8gQI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also announced his participation in the All In Challenge on social media. The business tycoon joined the auction and awarding the winner a one-day contract to sign with the Mavericks during a pre-season game. The winner will be gifted a Mavericks uniform and along with an opportunity to shoot a free throw during the pre-season game.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/b6Q0xrt93T to join in on the auction for my experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @Steven_Ballmer & @jumpman23 — are you ALL IN?! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2020

NFL stars and celebrities offer various items and experiences in the auction

Among NFL stars, former Giants star Eli Manning is offering his 2012 Super Bowl Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Centennial Edition and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is offering a chance for a couple to go on a double date featuring himself and his wife Ciara among others.

Eli Manning has accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/D0FYe6rxZw to participate & enter for a chance to hang out with Eli Manning to help feed the hungry during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/sjYxMaK2kV — New York Giants (@Giants) April 15, 2020

Along with stars from the NBA, NFL and MLB celebrities have also joined the social media initiatives. Some of the popular offerings by celebrities is an opportunity to star in a movie with actor and comedian Kevin Hart and Justin Bieber singing 'One Less Lonely Girl' at the winner's house. Rapper Meek Mill's 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is also up for grabs among other personalised items.

(Image Credits: Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal & Kevin Hart Official Instagram Handles)