Michael Jordan's Love Letter To Amy Hunter Sells For $25,703 At Online Auction

Last month, a 20-page-long love letter from Michael Jordan addressed to then-actress Amy Hunter was being auctioned off by Iconic Auctions situated in Arizona. Two separate agencies identified the handwriting as Jordan's. As per Action Network's Darren Rovell, the letter was ultimately sold for $25,703.

Amy Hunter and Michael Jordan love letter from 1989

A 20-page handwritten Michael Jordan love letter, which sold six years ago for $2,560, sold early this morning for $25,703 in @IconicAuctions sale pic.twitter.com/rOs3X7zzQe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 31, 2020

Amy Hunter and Michael Jordan love letter sells for over $25,000 at auction

The love letter was one of the more recent additions to the list of Michael Jordan memorabilia being sold. After the release on Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, various items related to the NBA legend have been sold at auctions. Jordan's memorabilia has also set new records, as his rookie card sold for $97,200 while his game-used jersey went for $288,000.

The Michael Jordan love letter was written 31 years ago and was addressed to an actress living in New York, called Amy Hunter. The letter was authenticated by Beckett Authentication and James Spence Authentication. The letter is postmarked for July 11, 1989, from Charlotte and has Jordan talking about the difficulties their relationship would face. He mentions making a mistake and admitting that he is a selfish person and about them not being able to have a 'pleasant relationship' as the world would judge them.

Amy Hunter and Michael Jordan love letter penned around 1989 Eastern Conference Finals against Pistons

The auction house also revealed that while it is marked for July, the six-time NBA champion probably wrote the letter months before. The stationary used is from the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel in Troy, Michigan, where the Chicago Bulls legend stayed when they faced the Detroit Pistons in the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals in May. In the letter, Jordan talks about all the responsibilities he had to deal with, including the child he had with Juanita Vanoy, who he referred to as a lady he loved for three and a half years. Jordan reportedly wrote the letter two months before he married Juanita Vanoy while they both already had a son (Jeffrey Jordan), who was born in November 1988. The pair were married for decades and had two more children together before divorcing in 2006. Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto.

As per auctioneer Jeff Woolf, this is the third time the Michael Jordan love letter is being sold. As per reports, Amy Hunter was the one who sold it to a private collector 17 years go, who then re-sold it at a 2014 auction. However, the letter's full contents have never been disclosed to the public. It was last bought for $2,560. Action Network had reached out to Jordan and Hunter after the auction, but both of them refused to comment. Hunter previously also sold other letters and Jordan memorabilia to auction houses. Before this letter, a 1981 Michael Jordan love letter was sold for $5,100 and a poem he wrote in high school went for more than $3,000.

Michael Jordan on George Floyd's death

