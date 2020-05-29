Michael Jordan Secretly Worked Out For The Golden State Warriors In 1994

In 1993, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA after leading the Chicago Bulls to their first three-peat. Jordan played baseball for a year and a half before returning to the Chicago Bulls. When he announced his comeback, Jordan sent his famous two-word fax reading 'I'm Back'.

Michael Jordan to Warriors: Did Michael Jordan almost join the Golden State Warriors after his first retirement?

Interestingly, Michael Jordan reportedly worked out with the Golden State Warriors before making his return with the Bulls. The 1994-95 Warriors were coached by Don Nelson and had players like Chris Webber, Latrell Sprewell and Chris Mullin on the team. On Thursday (Friday IST), NBC Sports' new podcast Sports Uncovered revealed details about Jordan's work out with GSW. Sports Uncovered is NBC Sports' new podcast which will focus on famous moments in sports history.

"I'm back."

The first episode of the show was titled 'I'm Back', focusing on Jordan's second return to the league, his famous fax and working out with the Warriors so he could test himself against young talent and the next generation of players before he officially made his comeback. The episode was produced by NBC Sports Chicago's Ryan McGuffey and Tony Gill. In a recent interview, Gill stated that it was "a new venture for NBA Sports" and they wanted to get the first episode right as there was a lot of pressure on the team. However, Gill was glad to be a part of "something this big and this cool".

Michael Jordan to Warriors? Podcast reveals Michael Jordan workout story

As per the podcast's first episode, Michael Jordan's workout with GSW was a secret and lasted for two to three days. Michael Jordan used the workout to gauge his readiness to play against a new generation of young players. The podcast even revealed that Bulls photographer Bill Smith and Ahmad Rashad were the only two people allowed in the six-time NBA champion's private locker room. The workout has also made fans wonder if Michael Jordan to Warriors could have happened.

Tim Hardaway, who then played for the Warriors, stated that they knew Jordan was coming back after that practice. He added that Jordan 'just took over' their practice, playing in the scrimmage as if he had never left the NBA. Hardaway's teammate Chris Mullin also agreed with him, revealing that he always thought Jordan would make a return. He further explained that Jordan was fit, so it was not only about a physical thing. Steve Kerr, LeBron James, Robert Horry, Toni Kukoc and Horace Grant were other stars who made an appearance during the first episode.

