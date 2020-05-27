Michael Jordan's '89 Letter Up For Auction Was A Love Letter To Then-actress Amy Hunter

A 1989 Michael Jordan love letter addressed to then-actress Amy hunter is now a part of the various Jordan memorabilia being auctioned off after The Last Dance's release. Jordan's memorabilia have set numerous records, as his rookie card sold for $97,200 while his game-used jersey went for $288,000. One of the recent items to be made available was the Michael Jordan love letter.

Michael Jordan love letter to Amy Hunter being auctioned off by Iconic Auctions

Iconic Auctions, which based in Arizona, posted about the Michael Jordan love letter last week. The 20-page letter was written 31 years ago and was addressed to Amy Hunter, who was an actress living in New York at the time. The top bid for the item is currently $11,695. Authenticated by Beckett Authentication and James Spence Authentication, the auction will close on May 30.

The letter is postmarked for July 11, 1989, from Charlotte and has Jordan talking about the difficulties their relationship would face. Jordan mentions making a mistake and admitting that he is a selfish person. Jordan even wrote about them not being able to have a 'pleasant relationship' as the world would judge them. Handwriting experts confirmed the authenticity of the letter and also the envelope.

The auction house also stated that while it is marked for July, Jordan probably wrote the letter months before. The stationary used is from the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel in Troy, Michigan, where the Chicago Bulls legend stayed when they faced the Detroit Pistons in the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals in May. In the letter, Jordan talks about all the responsibilities he had to deal with, including the baby he was having from a lady he loved for three and a half years.

Jordan reportedly wrote the letter two months before he married Juanita Vanoy. They both already had a son (Jeffrey Jordan), who was born in November 1988. The pair were married for decades and had two more children together before divorcing in 2006. Jordan is now married to Yvette Prieto.

As per auctioneer Jeff Woolf, this is the third time the letter is being sold. Amy Hunter reportedly sold it to a private collector 17 years go, who then sold it at a 2014 auction. However, the letter's full contents were never disclosed. It was last bought for $2,560. Action Network reached out to Jordan and Hunter, but both of them refused to comment. Hunter has previously also sold other letters and Jordan memorabilia to auction houses. Before this letter, a 1981 love letter by Jordan was sold for $5,100 and a poem he wrote in high school went for more than $3,000.

