Michael Jordan Inspired Generations Of Athletes Including LeBron, Federer And Tiger Woods

Michael Jordan's illustrious NBA career has inspired countless athletes all over the world. Not only basketball players, but athletes from all fields look up to Jordan's work ethic, idolising the Chicago Bulls legend. Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Neymar, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are a few athletes who have been inspired by Michael Jordan over the past few years.

Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam winner referred to Jordan as his idol growing up, along with Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. However, he called Michael Jordan his 'big idol'. Ferderer even admitted to watching every highlight show on Sunday, stating that Jordan 'transcended basketball' and was the hero of their entire generation. Federer revealed that Jordan was big in Switzerland and in Germany, where he grew up.

Tiger Woods

When the 15-time major winner was asked about an athlete as competitive as himself, Woods took Jordon's name while talking to the Golf Digest last month. He stated that Jordan is more 'outwardly competitive'. When he visited Jordan when he was playing the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, he revealed that it was 'neat' to be around that mindset as he could relate to the intensity.

6 Championships. 6 Finals MVPs. pic.twitter.com/Uory3594z7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 21, 2020

Neymar

Neymar met Jordan in 2016. The PSG forward talked about meeting his idol, stating that Michael Jordan was incredible. In an interview, Neymar stated that it was one of the best moments of his life, and he was also taken back by Jordan's hospitality. He further added that he was shaking when he met the six-time NBA champion. Interestingly, Neymar's club Paris Saint-Germain have a kit deal with the Jordan Brand.

Kobe Bryant

The late NBA legend admitted a number of times that he drew inspiration and adapted his gameplay by watching Michael Jordan. On The Last Dance, the Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed that they hit it off really well, and Jordan was like a big brother to him. Bryant revealed that Jordan guided him and gave him advice during his career, as both of them were competitive and had a good connection.

LeBron James

James is often considered as the player who has come closest to achieving Michael Jordan's level of greatness. When James passed Jordan on the all-time scoring list last year, he stated that he fell in love with basketball because of Jordan, who was like a "god" to them while growing up. James added that he did everything he could to be like him, and also wears the No. 23 jersey because of him.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, all-time Olympic gold medal record-holder Michael Phelps, NBA legend Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant and Brazil captain Dani Alves were other players who were inspired by Michael Jordan. However, NBA players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Draymond Green and some of Jordan's Bulls teammates were among those who have criticised Jordan. Abdul-Jabbar called out Michael Jordan for not speaking up on political issues, while his teammates were unhappy with the way he treated them during the several NBA championships runs. Green also defended Scottie Pippen after The Last Dance released, saying that Jordan should have had no problem if he delayed his surgery.