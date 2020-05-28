Michael Jordan Could Team Up With Tiger Woods In Match 3 Vs Phil Mickelson And Steph Curry

NBA legend Michael Jordan could be set for a partnership with Tiger Woods for a golf game against Phil Mickelson and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Tiger Woods previously teamed up with the Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning to beat Mickelson and NFL star Tom Brady. Woods' The Match 2, which was held last Saturday, reportedly brought in a record 5.8 million viewers and also racked up a considerable amount for charity.

Also read | What channel is the Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson golf match on? The Match 3, Woods vs Mickelson 2020

Michael Jordan to join Tiger Woods in facing Phil Mickelson and Steph Curry in The Match 3?

In November 2018, Mickelson beat Woods during The Match 1. It was later criticised for the lack of banter and its dull finish. The pay-per-view format was also stopped last minute due to technical difficulties. However, reports stated that the addition of NFL icons Manning and Brady have given the game a new facet. Brady may not have performed well on the front nine, but was an amazing shot from the fairway on the seventh. Woods also started trash-talking from the third hole while he was facing Mickelson. Both Woods and Mickelson have agreed to play three matches in total. Currently, both Woods and Mickelson have won one match each.

Also read | Michael Jordan golf: Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf club in Florida to have Phil Mickelson as new member

Since only The Match 3 is remaining, fans suggested including Michael Jordan in the game. Jordan's ESPN documentary The Last Dance wrapped up last week. Woods and Jordan previously played together in 2007. Curry, who is known for his love for golf, last played in a professional golf event in 2017. During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Mickelson revealed that it is 'something he is working on'. He stated that one could 'showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes', all of whom are talented, good golfers and also have 'great personalities'.

He added that their personalities will 'come out' during the event. Mickelson continued by saying that if someone really loves the game and is competitive, but also entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray, the event could really shine. He considered a scenario where he and Woods would compete against young players and play a 'real high-level golf competition'. He explained that there is a market for that kind of competition, and it would only work if someone else also has a competitive edge.

Also read | Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson rematch could feature NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, The Match 3

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods in 2007

How’s this for a pairing? 🤩⛳️



Flashback to 2007 when @TigerWoods played golf with Michael Jordan @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/HCSS0bpSq0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2020

Also read | When Tom Brady and Michael Jordan teamed up to win charity golf tournament in 2006: Michael Jordan golf