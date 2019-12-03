Kevin Love Talks About Future With Cleveland Cavaliers, To Move In The Future?

Cavs star Kevin Love has finally addressed the speculations surrounding his future at Cleveland Cavaliers stating he's unsure about his future with the Ohio-based side but is ready to help the team as long as possible.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Is The Perfect Trade Target For The Portland Trail Blazershttps://t.co/cWGNzInWWK pic.twitter.com/Ob9aNAfJ5A — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2019

Kevin Love - Time's running out at the Cavaliers?

Kevin Love joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 after playing six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love forged a strong partnership with LeBron James helping the Cavaliers with the NBA Championship in 2016 against Golden State Warriors. But ever since LeBron James left the Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, Love's future at the franchise has been doubtful.

Kevin Love has finally addressed such speculations admitting that he still has a lot to offer to the young Cavaliers squad. Speaking in an interview with the NBA, Love stated that all the teams that undergo a rebuild require a player with experience in the NBA Finals and playoffs. According to Love, he tends to think less about the speculations as it helps lighten the burden on him.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think it definitely lessens the burden and the anxiety", Kevin Love said, per NBA.com

Cleveland Cavaliers rebuild and Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers are amidst a massive rebuild as they plan for their long-term future. Young stars like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr. have all come in. Despite signing a four-year extension worth $120 million only in 2018, at 31-years-old, Kevin Love reportedly doesn’t fit their timeline anymore. With rumours suggesting teams like Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs all interesting in the 5-time NBA All-Star, Love will not be short of suitors should Cavaliers decide to trade him for a younger star.

Kevin Love stats this NBA season

Kevin Love has been averaging 17.2 points and 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. He's season-high points tally of 16 points came against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 30. The Cavaliers are currently 13th in Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14. They will be facing Detroit Pistons next on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, December 4 IST).

