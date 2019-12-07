NBA Trade Rumours: Cleveland Cavaliers Set To Trade Kevin Love, Trail Blazers Interested

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday shocked Cleveland Cavaliers fans by stating that the team is ready to trade their veteran power forward Kevin Love. Wojnarowski revealed that the 2016 NBA champions are ready to entertain offers to trade Love. Several teams like Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets may make offers to get Kevin Love on their side. Wojnarowski also revealed that the All-Star power forward will be in high demand during the trade period.

“I’m told that Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that December 15 date and then the February trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said.

"The last two days have been really productive...seeing a lot of good things as far as what the analytics show us, what the film tells us. We've just got to keep moving forward."



- @kevinlove on our progression: https://t.co/n6DiGTyYXU pic.twitter.com/rqnqsHaWKg — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 2, 2019

Kevin Love eyed by Portland Trail Blazers

Since the start of the season, there were rumours that the Portland Trail Blazers is finding a third player to help Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in taking the team to the top. According to the Bleacher Report, Trail Blazers are keeping an eye on Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the past few months. The report states that the Trail Blazers can get their “ideal third wheel” in Kevin Love. Earlier, Matt Ellentuck at SB Nation suggested that San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may join Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love.

For his work in the community.



For his work in mental health awareness.



Congratulations to @kevinlove, the @nbacares Community Assist Award winner for October 2019! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3JC2pbMeYZ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 14, 2019

San Antonio Spurs may welcome Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs have been in decent form and they have not been terrible this season. However, they need someone who can elevate their performance. That’s where Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers comes in. Another US-based report suggested that San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may join Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love. This trade may just happen down the road as Spurs could use a player like Kevin Love on their side.

