JR Smith Disses Pro-Trump Protesters With "FDT", Gives Them The Bird From His Car: Watch

Los Angeles Lakers star JR Smith was one happy man after Joe Biden was announced as the winner of US Election 2020. The 2020 NBA champion posted a short clip to his Instagram handle on Sunday where he was seen giving the bird to presumably a large group of pro-Trump protesters while playing YG's popular track "FDT".

FDT, which basically is short for F**k Donald Trump, was released back in March 2016, the year Trump was campaigning against Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States. Four years later, the song is back in trend as reports suggest it's sales were up by 740% after Biden beat Trump in the recently concluded elections.

Joe Biden Wins: JR Smith takes shot at Trump supporters in LA

JR Smith was one of the many elated citizens of the country after the weekend's election result. While the country still remains divided over the elections, Smith was more than happy to take shots at the Donald Trump supporters who rallied on the streets to express the disapproval.

In a video he posted to social media, JR Smith played FDT while driving his BMW through the streets of, what looked like, Beverley Hills, California. Smith passes by a group of pro-Trump protesters. He instantly rolled down his window to give them a bird, while looking at the camera with a big smile on his face. He captioned his post, "FDT".

Smith is not the only NBA player who is happy to see Trump lose the elections. His Lakers teammate LeBron James has been rejoicing on social for the past few days. In one of his posts on Twitter, LeBron took direct shots at Trump, waving goodbye to the soon-to-be-former US President. In that post, the 35-year-old retweeted a post which was once again meant to ridicule Donald Trump.

After being released from the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, Smith spent nearly a year as a free agent, before he was picked up by the Lakers in July 2020. Smith was added to the Lakers rosters just before the 22-team NBA restart in Orlando, Florida.

While the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year barely played for the Lakers - he racked up 7.5 minutes per game and averaged just two points - Smith still became a two-time NBA champion. His first championship ring came in 2016 when the Cavs won it on the back of some stellar show from LeBron James. Smith has averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his career.

(Image Credits: JR Smith Instagram)