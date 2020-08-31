LeBron James' Fans Ask Lakers Star To Embrace His Bald Spot, Share Memes On Twitter

Ever since NBA games resumed at the bubble in Orlando, Florida, fans have taken notice of LeBron James and his visible bald spot. While viewers have been trolling James' hairline for years, the memes and jokes have increased after the Los Angeles Lakers icon himself shared a photo of a James-Resse Cup meme. In response to his recent photo where he kneels in protest during the national anthem, fans took to social media to ask James to finally shave his head.

Fans share memes about LeBron James bald spot, ask him to shave his head

His headtop looks like the Ben 10 symbol ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/5jFqwXWK06 — Steven (@slendysWRLD) August 30, 2020

Why does Lebron James trim look like he got the World Cup trophy on it ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­#NBATwitterLive #nba pic.twitter.com/1W8J5c098K — Victor ðŸ¥¶ (@CarefreeVxc) August 30, 2020

The real social injustice is LeBron James hairline. How does no one tell him to stop wearing those lace fronts and just shave his fucking head already, seriously bro no one cares ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — ð™‹ð™ƒð™–ð™¡ð™šð™® ð™°ðš”ðšŠ ð™¹ðš˜ðš—ðš—ðš¢ ð™¼ðš˜ðš—ðšœðš˜ðš˜ðš— (@_phaley_) August 30, 2020

LeBron James has a messed up hairline ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/4el17gugVj — Brian (@HoodieDoncic_) August 30, 2020

James' recent photo was compared to a goldfish cracker, along with the Ben 10 logo and the World Cup trophy. The meme James shared on his Instagram story, was of a different angle, which was compared to a peanut butter cup whose chocolate gets stuck on the wrapper. While fans appreciated the 35-year-old icon being able to laugh at himself, they also asked him to shave his head. "Seriously bro no one cares," one user wrote, while another asked the Lakers star to just "hang it up".

LeBron James bald spot-Reese cup meme

While James has never publicly addressed his bald spot, his recent posts on social media have featured his much-evident bald spot. The Instagram story he shared had the three-time NBA champion laugh at himself. "One of the funniest [memes] I’ve seen. Hated when my Reese cup would do that but guess what I still kept it and ate it so," James wrote. A few weeks ago, fans had trolled James' hairline after Savannah James shared a photo of Zhuri James playing with her father's hair on Father's Day. Fans appreciated James spending time with his daughter, but also compared it to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's receding hairline.

Los Angeles Lakers playoffs and LeBron James stats

James, currently playing his 17th NBA season, is on his way to lead the Lakers to their 17th franchise title. This weekend, James and the Lakers eliminated the Blazers in a 4-1 series to advance to the playoffs second round. James posted a triple-double with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 14-of-19 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three-point line. The Lakers second round is yet to be scheduled.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram – @kingjames)