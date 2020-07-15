Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Questions Lack Of Outrage Over Anti-Semitism In Sports And Hollywood

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently shared his opinion on anti-Semitism in sports and Hollywood, talking about how there is not enough outrage on the situation. In his article for the Hollywood Reporter, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks on how a muted response for comments against Jews by Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson "perpetuates racism". The 73-year-old NBA legend has previously also spoken about George Floyd's and the protesters, defending them despite the damage caused by them.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comments on anti-Semitism comments, questions lack of outrage in sports and Hollywood

Abdul-Jabbar wrote that the recent comments coming from celebrities are a "very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement". However, he believes the lack of response is what is more 'shocking'. He referred to the people being alright when one group of people face discrimination, which has also let to "Apatholypse: apathy to all forms of social justice".

Abdul-Jabbar mentioned Ice Cube's troubling series of tweets on June 10 along with NFL star DeSean Jackson's countless anti-Semitic messages, which have now been deleted along with a quote from Hitler which spoke about Jews planning to “extort America” and achieve “world domination". While Abdul-Jabbar talked about 'anyone with a middle-school grasp of reason' laughing at those statements, he expressed concern over retired NBA player Stephen Jackson defending DeSean Jackson.

Stephen, who was a friend of George Floyd, is an activist himself and was a frontrunner in asking for justice after Floyd's tragic death. According to Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Jackson undid his own progress by standing up for the NFL star and is the cause of "dehumanizing characterization of a people that causes the police abuses that killed his friend, George Floyd".

He went on to talk about Chelsea Handler (who is Jewish) and her sharing Farrakhan videos to her followers, indicating that some Jews believe that being anti-Jewish is alright. He spoke about them apologizing but mentioned that others 'marinate in their own prejudice'. He spoke about Ice Cube's response on Twitter, where he defended himself by saying he did not lie to anyone and has been telling his truth (which was anti-Semitic). Abdul-Jabbar even pointed out problems with apologies, highlighting Stephen Jackson's interview with CNN where he simply stated that nothing he said supports 'any of that' and he could have 'changed' his words. The NBA Hall of Famer believes that while celebrities can get their words wrong, they have the responsibility to get them right and create an impact.

Ice Cube's comments on Twitter

What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

