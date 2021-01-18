LeBron James To End Long-time Deal With Coca-Cola? Lakers Star Might Sign Up With Pepsi

Over the span of his 18-year NBA career, LeBron James has landed endorsements worth millions. This includes his Coca-Cola deal, which he signed at the beginning of his basketball journey. Now, with the 2020-21 NBA season in motion, reports hint at James reportedly leaving Coca-Cola to sign a deal with PepsiCo.

Is LeBron Pepsi deal final?

As per reports by the Front Office Sports, James is gearing up to sign with PepsiCo after having endorsed the Sprite and Powerade brands for Coca-Cola. Reports add the James will be the face of Mountain Dew's new "Rise Energy" line, and could also pitch Pepsi's flagship brand. Additionally, he will join other WNBA and NBA players – Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid, Jamal Murray and A'ja Wilson – in promoting the 'MTN DEW'.

Lebron James is expected to be signing a new endorsement deal with Pepsi, according to @FOS.



Prior to this report, James had been one of Coca-Cola's most prominent endorsers over the last 18 years for brands like Sprite and Powerade. pic.twitter.com/IF3wVlaQWw — The Sponsorship Space (@SponsorTalk) January 16, 2021

This decision might also affect other investments made by James. This also includes Blaze Pizza – who will probably offer Pepsi products at their locations. As of now, Blaze Pizza offers Coca-Cola products as James owns around 10% of the franchise in Chicago and Florida.

When did LeBron Coca-Cola contract expire?

However, per reports, PepsiCo and James' spokesperson have declined to comment on the matter. On the other hand, Coca-Cola's representatives stated that James' deal with the company – signed in 2003 – expired in September 2020. “LeBron’s contract came up at a time when both he and The Coca-Cola Company were actively reviewing all of its resources to make sure it was investing in places that ensured long-term growth,” Coca-Cola said while speaking to Front Office Sports.

They added that after discussing terms with James and his team, they concluded that they should part ways. With his Nike deal in 2003, James also signed with Coca-Cola when he was 18. As mentioned, he featured in Sprite and Powerade advertisements, even bagging his own signature drink – Sprite 6 Mix by LeBron James – in 2014.

While James was signed with Coca-Cola, the leagues (NBA and WNBA) have partnered with PepsiCo. In 2015, they partnered with the Harrison-based brand to become their official food and beverage partner. Last year, the All-Star game saw the "DEW Zone" three-point contest, even offering fans things like "Courtside Studio".

LeBron James endorsements

One of the richest athletes in the world, James boasts an impressive endorsement portfolio. Along with his Nike deal (and Coca-Cola), James endorses Beats By Dre, 2K Sports and Blaze Pizza. He also has his own production company (SpringHill Entertainment) and media company (Uninterrupted).

He makes approximately $50 million from endorsements – a number expected to increase in case of a confirmed PepsiCo deal.

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, LeBron James is worth $500 million. While James will earn $428 million by 2023 from the NBA, his endorsements and Nike deal make up a significant chunk of his money. In 2015, he signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which could end up being worth $1 billion. He also has endorsement deals with companies like Baskin Robbins, Samsung, McDonald's, Microsoft and more.

