Warriors Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns To Be Next GSW Target Amidst Timberwolves Woes

NBA power forward Karl-Anthony Towns was brought in by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, the 6 ft 11 inches tall player has developed into one of the key players for the Minnesota-based franchise. After bagging the Rookie of the Year award in 2016, Karl-Anthony Towns made the NBA All-Star team for two consecutive years (in 2018 and 2019). However, latest NBA trade rumours claim that the 24-year old has grown unhappy at the Timberwolves and could be on the way out in the upcoming trade window.
Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT
Wolves Injury Report in advance of Jan. 1 at Milwaukee:— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 31, 2019
Probable:
Okogie right elbow bursitis
Questionable:
Graham flu-like symptoms
Vonleh left gluteal contusion
Doubtful:
Teague right knee sprain
Out:
Layman left toe sprain
Towns left knee sprain
Wiggins flu-like symptoms
Also Read | LAC vs DET Dream11 NBA prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details
Karl Anthony Towns to the Warriors ? He’s unhappy in Minnesota according to his entourage pic.twitter.com/B4AY5tDlgO— Sports- Football- Link (@FoolballSports) December 31, 2019
Also Read | Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the NBA is a 'copycat' league
The Timberwolves started their season with a promising 10-8 record after which they fell off the grid. They currently find themselves at 12th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 12-20 record. Star player Karl Anthony Towns is in the 1st year of his 5-year, $190 million contract but has been rumoured to be unhappy. Due to the current situation, the Warriors and even Knicks are reportedly keeping a close watch on the Karl-Anthony Towns saga. Could we see Towns line-up alongside Stephen Curry next season?
Also Read | Basketball players condol to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern
absolute joy all around pic.twitter.com/HBTEecwqIF— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 31, 2019
Also Read | Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points for Lakers on farewell recalled as NBA's moment of 2010s