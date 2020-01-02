Warriors Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns To Be Next GSW Target Amidst Timberwolves Woes

NBA power forward Karl-Anthony Towns was brought in by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, the 6 ft 11 inches tall player has developed into one of the key players for the Minnesota-based franchise. After bagging the Rookie of the Year award in 2016, Karl-Anthony Towns made the NBA All-Star team for two consecutive years (in 2018 and 2019). However, latest NBA trade rumours claim that the 24-year old has grown unhappy at the Timberwolves and could be on the way out in the upcoming trade window.

Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

Minnesota Timberwolves offer squad injury updates

Wolves Injury Report in advance of Jan. 1 at Milwaukee:



Probable:

Okogie right elbow bursitis



Questionable:

Graham flu-like symptoms

Vonleh left gluteal contusion



Doubtful:

Teague right knee sprain



Out:

Layman left toe sprain

Towns left knee sprain

Wiggins flu-like symptoms — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 31, 2019

Also Read | LAC vs DET Dream11 NBA prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details

Warriors, NY Knicks monitoring the situation surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony Towns to the Warriors ? He’s unhappy in Minnesota according to his entourage pic.twitter.com/B4AY5tDlgO — Sports- Football- Link (@FoolballSports) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the NBA is a 'copycat' league

The Timberwolves started their season with a promising 10-8 record after which they fell off the grid. They currently find themselves at 12th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 12-20 record. Star player Karl Anthony Towns is in the 1st year of his 5-year, $190 million contract but has been rumoured to be unhappy. Due to the current situation, the Warriors and even Knicks are reportedly keeping a close watch on the Karl-Anthony Towns saga. Could we see Towns line-up alongside Stephen Curry next season?

Also Read | Basketball players condol to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Could Karl-Anthony Towns be on his way out of the Timberwolves setup?

absolute joy all around pic.twitter.com/HBTEecwqIF — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points for Lakers on farewell recalled as NBA's moment of 2010s