The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Warriors Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns To Be Next GSW Target Amidst Timberwolves Woes

Basketball News

Warriors Trade Rumours: GSW are reportedly on the sidelines waiting to snoop in for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in the trade window.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Warriors Trade Rumours

NBA power forward Karl-Anthony Towns was brought in by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, the 6 ft 11 inches tall player has developed into one of the key players for the Minnesota-based franchise. After bagging the Rookie of the Year award in 2016, Karl-Anthony Towns made the NBA All-Star team for two consecutive years (in 2018 and 2019). However, latest NBA trade rumours claim that the 24-year old has grown unhappy at the Timberwolves and could be on the way out in the upcoming trade window.

Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

Minnesota Timberwolves offer squad injury updates

Also Read | LAC vs DET Dream11 NBA prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details

Warriors, NY Knicks monitoring the situation surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns

Also Read | Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the NBA is a 'copycat' league

The Timberwolves started their season with a promising 10-8 record after which they fell off the grid. They currently find themselves at 12th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 12-20 record. Star player Karl Anthony Towns is in the 1st year of his 5-year, $190 million contract but has been rumoured to be unhappy. Due to the current situation, the Warriors and even Knicks are reportedly keeping a close watch on the Karl-Anthony Towns saga. Could we see Towns line-up alongside Stephen Curry next season?

Also Read | Basketball players condol to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Could Karl-Anthony Towns be on his way out of the Timberwolves setup?

Also Read | Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points for Lakers on farewell recalled as NBA's moment of 2010s

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
'INAPPROPRIATE' JOKE ON THUNBERG
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH