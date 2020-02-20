Pop Smoke Death: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaren Jackson Jr Pay Tribute To Young Rapper

American rapper and songwriter Bashar Barakah Jackson (a.k.a Pop Smoke) was reportedly killed on Wednesday. Reports in the US confirmed that the 20-year-old was killed in a home invasion at Hollywood Hills, California. The law officials believe two to six men allegedly broke into Pop Smoke's house, after which four gunshots were heard by those nearby. Jackson was reportedly found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

People are gathering all over #PopSmoke’s hometown of Brooklyn to remember his life ❤️pic.twitter.com/rUGyL4kOvf — Complex (@Complex) February 20, 2020

Also Read | Pop Smoke Death: Rapper Shot Dead At Hollywood Hill In A Home Invasion: Report

Pop Smoke cause of death

According to reports in the US, two to six men broke into his residence in West Hollywood on February 19. Los Angeles Police confirmed that they received a call for a home invasion around 5:00 AM PST. The officials found Pop Smoke fatally wounded and quickly transported him to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was later pronounced dead. LAPD captain Steve Lurie stated to CNN that several suspects were detained. However, no arrests were made at the time of writing.

Pop Smoke career

The Brooklyn-born rapper came into the limelight after the success of his debut mixtape 'Meet the Woo'. His trap-influenced track 'Welcome to the Party' was a major hit with over 24 million views on YouTube. 'Meet the Woo' rose up to 173rd in the Billboard 200 album charts. Smoke collaborated with fellow rappers Quavo, Travis Scott, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Chris Brown. Pop Smoke's second album 'Meet the Woo 2' released last week and was at No. 7 in Billboard 200.

With the world mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Pop Smoke's sudden death has sent shock waves across the country. Ever since the news broke out, social media has flooded with tributes for the young rapper, who was just enjoying the success of his second mixtape.

Also Read | Warriors Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns To Be Next GSW Target Amidst Timberwolves Woes

Pop Smoke death: Social media flooded with tributes

Several NBA stars followed suit and took to Twitter to express their disbelief over Pop Smoke's sudden death. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was one of the first to pay tribute to the 20-year-old. Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. were some of the NBA stars who followed Karl-Anthony-Towns in paying homage to Pop Smoke.

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell And Karl-Anthony Towns To Finally Play Together For The Timberwolves

Pop Smoke death: Karl-Anthony Towns pays tribute to the young rapper

RIP POP SMOKE — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke death: Jaren Jackson Jr., Donovan Mitchell and others follow suit

RIP POP SMOKE — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) February 19, 2020

CMON MAN!!!! HE WAS ONLY 20😭😭😭 RIP POP SMOKE!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 19, 2020

Naw not Pop Smoke 😳 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke... wow. Life is too short — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) February 19, 2020

RIP POP SMOKE! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke death: Rapper's last post on Twitter just hours before death

Also Read | NBA: Joel Embiid And Karl-Anthony Towns Suspended After Brawl