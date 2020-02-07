D'Angelo Russell And Karl-Anthony Towns To Finally Play Together For The Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were drafted together in 2015. After the draft, both D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have become close friends, often seen hanging out together. This year, both of them will also be the first top-2 picks to play together since Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams.

D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony Towns friendship: Timberwolves acquired Russell for Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell (2015 draft) will be the first pair of top-2 picks from the same draft to play together since Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams (2011 draft). pic.twitter.com/4F3LNAR7h5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2020

Last month, Karl-Anthony Towns had mad his displeasure for the Timberwolves known, not happy with the direction the team was taking. According to reports, Timberwolves have acquired D'Angelo Russell for Karl-Anthony Towns. Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas stated that the end goal of the organization is to make Towns a better player. Both Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will complement each other well, and the Timberwolves are hoping to benefit from their chemistry.

D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony Towns friendship through the years

Both Russell and Towns grew closer after their draft in 2015. However, both of them played against each other in high school as well. Both had successful NBA rookie seasons. In 2016, they co-starred for a Foot Locker ad along with Ben Simmons and Devin Booker. Both Russell and Towns also flew together for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors game in a private plane.

Devin Booker too, is a close friend of both the players. The three of them even gave an interview for a magazine, where D'Angelo Russell jokes about playing with the two of them on the same team together. In an interview with Dailymail, Towns had spoken on Russell, saying that he is always there for his friend when he needs someone to talk to and he is always rooting for him. He even remembered when both of them played against each other in 2014. Russell had scored 24 points, while Towns scored 22. Now, both of them have turned their competitive spirit into friendship. Towns had also called Russell 'bestest human being' on the planet and stated that if he had a daughter, he would let them date.

