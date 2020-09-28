Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Elated With Heat's Upcoming NBA Finals Vs Her Ex Kyle Kuzma

Ever since the Heat started their postseason run at the NBA bubble, Tyler Herro's girlfriend and Instagram model – Katya Elise Henry – has been posting about the Heat rookie on social media. While the couple has been linked together since March, their first interaction at the bubble in Orlando was after the Heat's second-round victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Weeks later, Henry once again took to Instagram to congratulate Herro on his win.

Tyler Herro's girlfriend celebrates Heat's win on Instagram

Tyler Herro finished Game 6 vs the Celtics on 19 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. After an injury-plagued start to his rookie season, Herro has shown immense potential in the Orlando bubble. League legends like Dwyane Wade also commented on Herro's performance, along with his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry. After the Heat won the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday (Monday IST), Henry shared multiple snaps from her courtside seat at the bubble.

The famous IG model shared multiple videos, one of her celebrating, while the others were of the team with the trophy. "So proud of you all," she wrote in one story, tagging Herro. In the end, Henry completed her series of stories with a photo of her and Herro embracing on the court.

The history behind Katya Elise Henry and Kyle Kuzma

While Herro and Henry have been reported to be dating since the NBA hiatus began, the fitness model previously used to date Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. According to reports, the two dated for months but ended their relationship on bad terms early last year. Henry continued to take shots at Kuzma months after their breakup, even stating that the 25-year-old forward couldn't "handle her".

Kyle Kuzma is currently dating Winnie Harlow, who had been supporting the Lakers star from outside the bubble. Harlow is also with Kuzma at the NBA bubble, sharing photos from inside the bubble on social media. Herro and Kuzma will meet in the NBA Finals starting with Game 1 on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

(Image credits: Kyle Kuzma Instagram, Katya Elise Henry Instagram)