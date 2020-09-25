Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Celebrates Miami's Game 4 Win Vs Celtics

On Wednesday night, Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro stunned fans with his record-breaking 37-point performance against the Boston Celtics. While the 20-year-old missed out on the Rookie of the Year award due to early-season injures, he has helped lead the Heat's charge to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Among those impressed by Herro's performance is his reported girlfriend and IG model – Katya Elise Henry.

Tyler Herro girlfriend Katya Elise Henry's Instagram story after Herro's Game 4 marvel

Shortly after the Game 4 victory, Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram to share a story about the Heat's victory. She shared a screenshot of another story while highlighting Herro's performance on the night. "We need a Herro," the story read, "Holding out for a Herro till the end of the night". While the couple hasn't officially announced their relationship, they have reportedly been together since the NBA hiatus.

The last time Henry celebrated Herro's victory was after the Heat's triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks as they reached the Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. After the game, Herro and Henry were seen hanging out together at the NBA bubble. As per the NBA's rules, loved ones and families can visit the bubble. While the rules are a little vague, Henry made the cut and was allowed to meet Herro.

Who is Tyler Herro's girlfriend?

The IG model, who boasts over 7 million followers on social media, first posted two photos of the Miami Heat while tagging Herro. In return, the star rookie shared a story of Henry sitting and posing beside him at the NBA bubble. Henry also runs a separate fitness account, where she provides information and guides people to work out, diet and meal plans. Additionally, she also runs her own swimwear and apparel line.

The couple reportedly met in March, after they exchanged some tweets online. Last month, some breakup rumours about the couple also surfaced on social media. However, Henry travelling to the bubble effectively shut down those rumours.

Tyler Herro Game 4 form

Tyler Herro is eating Boston alive. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 24, 2020

“Tyler Herro is eating Boston alive,” wrote ESPN's Tim Bontemps, while Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade also tweeted about Herro's game. While he was impressed with Herro's 37 points, he also responded to the rookie breaking his rookie record in the playoffs. Previously, Wade was the highest-scoring Heat rookie in the playoffs with 27 points.

Herro scored 17 in the final quarter alone. Herro is also the second NBA player to score at least 37 in a playoff game as a 20-year-old. Magic Johnson, in 1980, scored 42 points for the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 5 Heat vs Celtics is scheduled for Friday, 8:30 pm EST (Saturday, 6:00 am IST).

(Image credits: AP, Katya Elise Henry Instagram)