'Kawhi Leonard Thinks LeBron James Is Scared Of Him': Stephen A Smith

According to Stephen A Smith's sources, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard thinks that LeBron James is scared of him. A very reliable source informed Smith that Kawhi Leonard asked LeBron James to stop being scared and guard him on the court. Smith also added that that is the only thing he has heard other than people talking about the Lakers 'physical toughness'. However, Clippers player Lou Williams replied to Steve A Smith's video with a blue cap emoji, indicating that Kawhi Leonard does not think that LeBron James is scared of him.

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Kuzma's trainer calls out LeBron James, says he is scared of Kawhi Leonard

Kyle Kuzma's trainer Clint Parks called out LeBron James after the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Clippers. According to Parks, no one was talking about Kawhi Leonard's skillset being sharp as compared to LeBron's. On his Instagram story, Parks also stated his real LAB. He ended the story by saying that he is currently on vacation and has all the time to read excuses.

NBA 2019-20: Clippers Kawhi Leonard did not want to add to Lakers' LeBron James’ legacy by joining the LA Lakers

According to NBA reports, LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard did not want to join the LA Lakers and add to LeBron James’ legacy. Lakers had reportedly tried to sign Leonard during offseason but were unable to do so. Kawhi Leonard probably thought that instead of building his own legacy, he will be adding to James’, as per the reports. Furthermore, Paul George and Leonard fit the same timeline. The reports also pointed out that people usually overlook how well Leonard has thought regarding this issue.

