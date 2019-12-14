Kawhi Leonard Purchases $6.7 Million Penthouse Close To Staples Center In LA: Report

According to latest American reports, Kawhi Leonard recently bought a $6.7 million house across the Los Angeles Clippers' home of Staples Center. The fancy penthouse will be at a walking distance from the Clippers' home. The penthouse is apparently located at Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live. The three-time NBA All-Star bought the house via a limited liability company, which is managed by his uncle Dennis Robertson. Leonard was reportedly looking for houses on the Westside of LA. Leonard also bought a $13 million five-acre estate in Rancho Santa Fe.

Leonard, who grew up in LA, moved back to the city a couple of months ago. Reports claim that Leonard's move to LA will be permanent now that he has purchased properties worth million dollars in the city. Kawhi Leonard played for the San Antonio Spurs for seven NBA seasons before being traded to the Toronto Raptors last NBA season. Leonard decided to sign with the LA Clippers as a free agent this off-season.

Kawhi Leonard's NBA 2019-20 season

Kawhi Leonard has had a good start to the NBA 2019-20 season. He is currently leading the Clippers with an average of 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He scored his season-high 42 points during the Clippers' last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). Both he and Paul George scored 40 plus points to lead the Clippers to a 124-117 victory against the Timberwolves. The Clippers' duo is now the 21st pair in NBA history to post 40 or more points each in a game. Due to Kawhi Leonard's injury and load management, he missed a few Clippers' games this season. The Clippers will play their next game against the Chicago Bulls.

