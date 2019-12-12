Kawhi Leonard's Championship Ring Has A Middle Finger Emoji Engraved On It; See Pic

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has a middle finger emoji engraved on his championship ring gifted to him by the Toronto Raptors. The Toronto Raptors gifted Leonard the ring ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Toronto Raptors even posted a one-minute tribute video for Leonard to honour him for his time with the Raptors. Leonard led the Raptors to their NBA title against the Golden State Warriors last season.

NBA 2019-20: The middle finger emoji engraved on the ring 'is the size of spaceship'

Kawhi Leonard said he has a middle finger emoji engraved inside his TOR championship ring - which is the size of spaceship but looks normal on his hand - but there isn't some hidden message: "It reminds me, 'Put it on my middle finger.' " Spurs ring was sized for his index finger — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 12, 2019

Kawhi Leonard says he got the middle finger emoji inscribed on his championship ring. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kR8BXZBJAB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

Fun Guy in town. pic.twitter.com/RdAwMTuZES — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 11, 2019

Kawhi Leonard says that the engraving reminds him to put the ring on his middle finger. Some fans had initially assumed that it was a jab at Leonard for not choosing the Toronto Raptors and joining the Los Angeles Clippers. In an interview with a sports channel, Kawhi Leonard spoke about his hands being too large, which sometimes makes it difficult to shoot. The Clippers beat the Raptors 112-92. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 23 points. Kawhi Leonard is currently averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

