Kawhi Leonard's Championship Ring Has A Middle Finger Emoji Engraved On It; See Pic

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has a middle finger emoji engraved on his championship ring. It was gifted to him by the Toronto Raptors.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has a middle finger emoji engraved on his championship ring gifted to him by the Toronto Raptors. The Toronto Raptors gifted Leonard the ring ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Toronto Raptors even posted a one-minute tribute video for Leonard to honour him for his time with the Raptors. Leonard led the Raptors to their NBA title against the Golden State Warriors last season. 

NBA 2019-20: The middle finger emoji engraved on the ring 'is the size of spaceship'

Kawhi Leonard says that the engraving reminds him to put the ring on his middle finger. Some fans had initially assumed that it was a jab at Leonard for not choosing the Toronto Raptors and joining the Los Angeles Clippers. In an interview with a sports channel, Kawhi Leonard spoke about his hands being too large, which sometimes makes it difficult to shoot. The Clippers beat the Raptors 112-92. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 23 points. Kawhi Leonard is currently averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

Published:
