Clippers Vs Raptors: LA Clippers Beat Toronto Raptors 112-92, Kawhi Leonard Scores 23 Pts

LA Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-92 in their third consecutive victory on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists on his return to his former team's home ground. Lou Williams added 18 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Maurice Harkless and Paul George scored 14 and 13 points respectively. The LA Clippers now have a 6-6 win-loss record on the road.

Leonard also received his championship ring from the Raptors before the game began. Patrick Beverley also scored 11 points, before leaving in the Q3 due to a concussion. On the other hand, Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Raptors. Normal Powell added 22 points. OG Anunoboy also chipped in 13 points. This was the Raptors fourth loss in five games and their third consecutive loss at home.

The Raptors shot 8 for 36 from the three-point range, which is their worst in the NBA 2019-20 season. They also had their lowest number of field goals (31). Leonard shot 2-for-4 from the 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, while shooting 57.1% from the field. Though the Raptors were leading 32-27 by the end of Q1, the LA Clippers came back by outscoring the Raptors 37-14 in the second quarter. The LA Clippers tied the score at 32 in Q2 after Harrell's free throws, after which they gained a 37-36 advantage with George's technical free throw. The LA Clippers then maintained their advantage throughout the game.

NBA 2019-20: LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors player ratings

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby – 6/10

Chris Boucher – 6/10

Terence Davis – 6.5/10

Marc Gasol – 4.5/10

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – 4.5/10

Norman Powell – 7.5/10

Pascal Siakam – 7.5/10

Kyle Lowry – 4.5/10

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard – 7.5/10

Patrick Beverley – 6.5/10

Mfioundu Kabengele– 4/10

Jerome Robinson – 4.5/10

Paul George – 6/10

Montrezl Harrell – 6/10

Patrick Patterson – 6/10

Maurice Harkless – 6/10

Lou Williams – 6.5/10

Ivica Zubac – 6/10

