Kawhi Leonard Honoured By Raptors Via 'Fun Guy' Tribute Video As He Returns To Toronto

Toronto Raptors dropped a tribute video for Kawhi Leonard before the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Raptors on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The one-minute clip is a compilation of Kawhi Leonard's journey with the Raptors. The video starts with Leonard's journey with the Raptors, and ends with the celebration after Leonard helped them win the NBA Finals a few months ago.

NBA: Toronto Raptors share an emotional tribute video for Kawhi Leonard ahead of the Clippers vs Raptors game

Fun Guy in town. pic.twitter.com/RdAwMTuZES — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 11, 2019

The Raptors will hold a special ring ceremony for Kawhi Leonard ahead of tip-off Wednesday at 6:45pm. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) December 9, 2019

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto tomorrow, who’s ready? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sCDsLxXFju — BarDown (@BarDown) December 10, 2019

Though the Raptors did not get Kawhi Leonard in Free Agency, they did win a championship with his help. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games, and Leonard averaged at 28.5 points. Leonard decided to sign with the LA Clippers during Free Agency after his trade from San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors. During Leonard's NBA 2018-19 season with the Raptors, he averaged at 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and making 85.4% free throws. Currently, Leonard is leading the LA Clippers with an average of 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Based on the Raptors' video tribute and fans reactions on Twitter, Leonard will receive a warm welcome in Toronto. The Raptors have also planned a special ring ceremony for Leonard before the tip-off on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

