Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Comically Reacts To Harrell's Miss During Pre-season Game

Montrezl Harrell made him quite unpopular amongst a section of fans in Los Angeles when he decided to join the NBA champions Lakers from their cross-town rivals Clippers. The 26-year-old was one of the bright spots in the preseason scrimmage between the two sides, along with new teammate Kyle Kuzma as the Lakers won the game 87-81. However, facing his former team was not a cakewalk for Trezz, who was on the end of a lot of trash talk by his former teammates.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Lashes Out, Refuses To Talk To "pawns" For "someone Else's Propaganda"

Lakers vs Clippers live score: Kawhi Leonard trolls Montrezl Harrell after jump shot miss

Los Angeles Clippers were in the spotlight after reports suggested that their dressing room was in disarray which played a major part in their imploding exit last season. However, the Clippers were pretty much united in their attempt to pile pressure on Montrezl Harrell. Trezz was up against Kawhi Leonard in the second quarter when he decided to take a jump shot. However, the 26-year-old missed his mark, to which Leonard responded with a “Hell Naw!” jibe.

Also Read: James Harden Trade: Philadelphia 76ers 'most Likely' Next Destination For Rockets Guard

Montrezl Harrell goes for a jumper



Kawhi: HELL NAH pic.twitter.com/i8oyO8tRLv — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 12, 2020

Kawhi Leonard was well supported by Patrick Beverley who kept the theme going in the second half, in typical Patrick Beverley fashion. The 32-year-old, in a complete lack of chill, celebrated Harrell’s miss in a highly animated fashion. Beverley was particularly taken aback by news of Harrell’s signing with their locker-room rivals and his reaction was the least one could expect. The duo reconciled after the game and mentioned on Twitter suggesting that there was no love lost between the two, despite their exchanges during the game.

Also Read: NBA Academy India's Riyanshu Negi Plans USA Move, Reveals Huge Love For Devin Booker

Nonetheless, Montrezl Harrell and Los Angeles Lakers had the last laugh, as they won the pre-season game 87-81. The 26-year-old finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 5-13 from the field. Trezz did not hold back in hitting back at his former teammates, shouting "HELL NO... F*** NO" from the bench while the Clippers were shooting. While this was not a competitive game, it has provided an insight into how the games between the Clippers and Lakers will be in the upcoming season. After the game, Harell mentioned that he was focused on doing his job with the Lakers, and was not affected by the Clippers’ trash talk.

Also Read: NBA Pre-season Live Stream: How To Watch Games Online, TV Channel And All Fixtures

(Image Courtesy: nba.com, Montrezl Harrell Instagram)