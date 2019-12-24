Kawhi Leonard Did Not Want To Add To LeBron James' Lakers Legacy, So He Joined Clippers

Both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James are arguably two of the most influential NBA players. According to NBA reports, LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard did not want to join the LA Lakers and add to LeBron James’ legacy. Lakers had reportedly tried to sign Leonard during offseason but were unable to do so. Kawhi Leonard probably thought that instead of building his own legacy he will be adding to James’ legacy, say the reports. Furthermore, Paul George and Leonard fit the same timeline. The reports also pointed out that people usually overlook how well Leonard has thought regarding this issue.

Currently, James has three NBA titles to his name while Leonard has two. If both teams continue to play consistently, they will certainly have a shot at another title. Though Lakers have lost three back-to-back games, they are still leading the Western Conference with a 24-6 win-loss record. Clippers are at 22-10 and are ranked fourth.

Recently, reports have also claimed that the Lakers resent Kawhi Leonard. This was after Leonard’s uncle Robertson asked for illegal benefits from the NBA and Leonard did not sign with the team. Both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James also reportedly respect and fear each other, since both are extremely talented. Though there is talent and respect between the two, there is no mutual admiration.

The Clippers last defeated the Lakers during the NBA 2019-20 season opener in September. The rival teams will now face each other on Thursday, December 26, 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday, November 25 5:00 PM PST). The match will take place at their home, Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA.

