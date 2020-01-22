Kawhi Leonard Manages To Score Gamechanging, Ridiculous Dunk Over Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to victory during the Clippers vs Mavericks game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the American Airlines Center. During the game, Leonard scored a skilful dunk over Dallas Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic. The Clippers won 110-107 in a crucial game of heavyweights.

Clippers vs Mavericks: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard scores a ridiculous dunk over Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Luka takes a shot from Kawhi as he gets put on a poster 👀 pic.twitter.com/3dnD9mZJ1f — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 22, 2020

Luka tried jumping with Kawhi 🤭 pic.twitter.com/VY3FFikaR5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

Kawhi Leonard scored the dunk 5 minutes into the second quarter of the game after an assist from Patrick Beverley. Luka Doncic moved forward to jump with Leonard but was unable to block the shot as his hand collided with Doncic's nose. Leonard was fouled after the shot and ended on the ground after Luka Doncic moved away.

Clippers vs Mavericks highlights: Kawhi Leonard scores 36 points to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, while scoring 41.4% from the field. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, scored 36 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field. This was the Clippers' 4th straight win. According to Kawhi Leonard's stats on ESPN, he made 91.7% of his free throws. Doncic made 64.3% of his free throws. Paul George was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

NBA: Clippers vs Mavericks

The Clippers have now won both the Clippers vs Mavericks games this season. However, the Clippers bagged a massive win November in 2019 by defeating the Mavericks by a 114-99 margin. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams scored over 20 for the Clippers, while Luka Doncic was the only Maverick with more than 20 points. Though Doncic and Leonard have similar stats, Leonard has scored more three-pointers. According to Luka Doncic stats on ESPN, he has shot 15% three-pointers against the Clippers as opposed to his 32.7% three-pointer average. This game, Doncic scored the same, but Leonard had a better free throw percentage. The next Clippers vs Mavericks game is scheduled for March 2020.

