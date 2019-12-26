Did Kawhi Leonard Get Secretly Married To Girlfriend Kishele Shipley?

Players playing in the NBA league are always in the limelight due to their flashy lifestyle and the amount of money they earn by signing for teams. However, there are players who like to keep a very low profile and one of them is Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend Kishele Shipley

According to a report in express.co.uk, the two met when they both attended San Diego State University. Kishele Shipley got a degree in Public Administration there. Kishele Shipley has two siblings - an older sister Kenisha and a younger sister Kasandra. Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley have one daughter together. They've named it Kaliyah Leonard. She was born in 2016.

Kishele Shipley has also been spotted supporting Leonard in the stands. She is wearing Raptors jerseys alongside her two sisters throughout the NBA Finals.

Is Kawhi Leonard married?

Kawhi Leonard has always kept his personal life behind closed doors. That is why nobody ever knows that he’s been with his girlfriend Kishele Shipley for years. or that they welcomed a second child together. Kawhi Leonard's fans wonder if he and Kishele Shipley are married. Kishele Shipley was featured in many of Miesha Slayton’s (the NBA star's sister) photos on Instagram. Most recently, Slayton posted pictures with Kishele Shipley looking extremely comfortable around their mom. So after all this, the question which is on everyone mind is whether Kawhi Leonard secretly tie the knot with Leonard in the off-season? The answer to this question is extremely difficult since the couple remain tight-lipped about their private life.

Kawhi Leonard girlfriend Kishele Shipley public appearance

When Kawhi Leonard guided Toronto Raptors to their maiden NBA Championship last year, a huge parade was organised to celebrate the maiden triumph. During that time, Shipley and their daughter were seen travelling on the team’s float. Shipley posed for pictures with Leonard and rapper Drake, but she was not sporting a wedding band. Questions will continue to be raised over their secret wedding.

