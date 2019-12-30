Kawhi Leonard Wins Male Athlete Of The Year Over LeBron James

Two days after Christmas, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard was named the Male Athlete of the Year 2019 by the Associated Press. Kawhi Leonard is the fifth athlete to win this award. LeBron James, (2013, 2016, 2018), Stephen Curry (2015), Michael Jordan (1991-93) and Larry Bird (1986) are the other four winners of this award. Leonard led the Clippers to victory on Christmas Day against the Lakers. Leonard finished the game with 35 points. Currently, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. Associated Press also named James as the Athlete of the Decade.

According to NBA reports, Kawhi Leonard scored twice more than LeBron James or any other player. He led the Toronto Raptors to their NBA Championship last year and was named the NBA Finals MVP for the second time. He won the NBA Finals MVP award for the first time in NBA 2013-14 while playing for the San Antonio Spurs. Though Leonard missed 22 regular-season games last season due to load management, he averaged 30.5 points during the playoffs.

Leonard signed with the LA Clippers after departing from the Raptors. During both the Clippers vs Lakers games this NBA season, Leonard has outscored LeBron James. He has averaged at 32.5 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field. He has made 99.4% of his free throws and 50% of his three-pointers. LeBron James has averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 37.2% from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc.

