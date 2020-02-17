Kawhi Leonard Wins Inaugural Kobe Bryant ASG MVP Award As Team LeBron Beats Team Giannis

Team LeBron bested Team Giannis for the second year in a row to win the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was named as the All-Star game MVP, thereby collecting the inaugural Kobe Bryant ASG MVP award. Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash, was honoured by the NBA throughout the All-Star weekend.

Kawhi is the first winner of the Kobe Bryant ASG MVP Award 🙏



Sunday night's (Monday IST) All-Star game saw both teams donning the No. 24 jersey to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The game also debuted the revamped format in honour of the basketball legend. Following the same path, the NBA renamed the All-Star game MVP award to Kobe Bryant ASG MVP award.

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights: Kawhi Leonard wins Kobe Bryant ASG MVP

Kawhi Leonard was one of the best performers on the court, helping Team LeBron to overcome a nine-point deficit in the final quarter for the win. Heading into the fourth quarter, Team LeBron trailed Team Giannis 133-124. A tense final quarter followed where Anthony Davis scored the final free throw to hand his side the win.

Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 30 points (game-high) while also registering seven rebounds and four assists in just 20 minutes of play. Kawhi Leonard was also handy in defence registering two steals for Team LeBron. Leonard deservedly won the Kobe Bryant ASG MVP, making it his career first All-Star MVP award.

Meanwhile, LeBron James dropped 23 points while his Lakers strike partner Anthony Davis scored 20 points for the winning side.

Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the Eastern Conference side with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Kemba Walker and Joel Embiid chipped in with 23 and 22 points respectively.

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights: Rockets duo celebrate with Chicago natives

