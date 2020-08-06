Kevin Durant Rooting For Clippers To Win NBA Championship Over Giannis' Bucks

As the NBA 2019-20 season moves closer to the postseason, the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are two favourites to win the championship. While any team could bag the NBA Championship 2020, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant chose to go with the Clippers over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. Durant was recently on the Play For Keeps podcast where he discussed why he believes the Clippers might win the NBA championship 2020.

Also read | LeBron James and Kevin Durant troll Washington Football Team, memefest follows on Twitter

Kevin Durant believes LA Clippers will win NBA Championship 2020 over Milwaukee Bucks

On the podcast, Durant stated that while he hates to choose, he would go with "Clippers and Bucks for the championship". However, he maintained that no one knows what can happen while drawing attention to the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors 2019 NBA Finals. "And I'll go with the Clippers," Durant stated.

"They're just so deep," Durant explained while talking about the Clippers this season. He added that they have not had their whole team together for a long time, but "the talent is just undeniable". Durant praised Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, as he believes one needs the wings to win. "You got those two at the wings, arguably top three, top four at the wing position on one team."

Also read | NBA targeting October 12 as last date for NBA Finals Game 7 in plan to wrap up season: NBA Championship 2020

The Clippers, entering the NBA restart in Orlando, are considering contenders along with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James. According to ESPN's BPI Playoff odds, the Clippers have a 10% chance to win the title. The Bucks have a 49.7% chance with the Lakers following with an 18.7% chance. Durant added that the Toronto Raptors will meet the Bucks for the Eastern Conference Finals, which the Bucks will win.

Last year, the Bucks surrendered their 2-0 lead during the conference finals against the Raptors, who beat them in four straight games after that. Before Durant, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen had stated that the Giannis and the Bucks are not yet ready to win a title. The Bucks have also led the NBA table for most of the season.

Also read | NBA could introduce voting system to crown 2020 champion without playoffs: NBA Championship 2020

Kevin Durant on playing the 2020-21 season

Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined due to a torn Achilles since the 2019 Finals, says he plans to return by the 2020-21 season. While the Nets are currently looking to clinch a playoff spot in the East, the team will finally have the highly-anticipated Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving duo together on the court only next season. Speaking on his comeback, the two-time NBA champion said that he wants to get to a point where he is "focused in on every possession".

Also read | Kawhi Leonard doppleganger at Raptors parade is an Oakville local called Royce Lando

(Image source: AP)