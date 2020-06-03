NBA Targeting October 12 As Last Date For NBA Finals Game 7 In Plan To Wrap Up Season

NBA teams have resumed training after getting the green light from government officials. The players and non-playing staff are preparing for a possible season restart that is expected to take place in July. However, NBA franchises have been handed strict guidelines to stick by in order to further curb the spread of coronavirus within the teams.

Recent reports indicate that NBA league officials led by Adam Silver are working towards an NBA 22 team format with the tournament scheduled to be played at Orlando's Disneyland. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the league is targeting October 12, 2020, as the last date to conduct NBA Finals Game 7 with the ongoing coronavirus situation in the United States.

NBA return date

NBA targeting July 31 for the 2019-20 season to return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

NBA targeting October 12 as the latest possible date for NBA Finals Game 7

Fresh reports indicate NBA officials are adamant to wrap up Game 7 of this year's NBA Finals latest by October 12, 2020. The ESPN report adds that the NBA 22 team format will go ahead after a vote that will be held at Thursday's Board of Governors meeting. NBA officials and the players' association are still working out the finer points of the plan. Reports indicate that the NBA return date is scheduled to take place towards the end of July. The NBA 22 team format will reportedly be played at the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

NBA 22 team format details

It is being reported that NBA officials will only consider the top 22 teams who had a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs before the season was suspended in March. It is unclear whether the league officials will include an equal number of teams from the Eastern and Western Conference or if they will consider individual season records and make a decision. However, reports state that Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards will make the cut.

NBA 22 team format proposed by league chief Adam Silver

Owners are largely planning to pledge support for Silver's final recommedation on a plan, which teams expect to include invitations for 20-to-22 teams to resume the season, sources tell @ramonashelburne, @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/8waxNm1Dpc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020

