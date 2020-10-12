'Keep Inspiring, LeBron James!': Sachin Tendulkar Hails Lakers Champion's Perseverance

The LA Lakers won their first NBA title since 2010 and their 17th overall, defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals. With a 106-93 victory in Game 6, the Lakers wrapped up the championship 4-2. While several players performed admirably during the team’s journey, it was Lakers star LeBron James who won the NBA Finals MVP award for a fourth time with a unanimous vote. With the award, LeBron James also became the first player in NBA history to win the MVP award with three different teams. After the game, many fans and pundits congratulated LeBron James for his consistency, with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praising the star's attitude as well.

LeBron James NBA finals MVP award

▪️ 11th Finals triple-double

▪️ 4x NBA champion

▪️ 4x NBA Finals MVP



LeBron James earns #SAPStatLineOfTheNight as the @Lakers win Game 6 and become NBA champs! pic.twitter.com/i7plvhjsbR — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 12, 2020

LeBron James beat competition from teammate Anthony Davis to win the NBA Finals MVP accolade. During the six games, LeBron James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. This was LeBron James’ fourth MVP award, after winning it with Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and again with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

While players like Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Kawhi Leonard had won the award with two different teams in the past, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to win it with three different teams. With his fourth victory, LeBron James is now second behind Michael Jordan, who won the honour a record six times.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 4x NBA Champion, 4x #NBAFinals MVP and the first player in NBA history to win NBA Finals MVP with 3 different franchises... @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/gLSGMWx8xx — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar praises LeBron James NBA titles record

After LeBron James won the MVP award, many fans took to social media to praise the athlete. Several fans called LeBron James the greatest player of all time, as they applauded the 35-year-old for his consistency. Many others also praised LeBron James for his competitive attitude, as they thanked the star for guiding the LA Lakers to victory. Amongst the many who praised the player online was Sachin Tendulkar, with the Master Blaster penning down an inspiring message for the LA Lakers star.

Congratulations LeBron James on winning your 4th @NBA title!



Being chosen the MVP in the Finals for each of these titles is an incredible achievement and a testament to your hard work and perseverance.



Keep Inspiring! pic.twitter.com/URBtFoX0dr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 12, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of LeBron James with his trophies from this year. Along with it, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated LeBron James for winning his fourth MVP award. The Little Blaster called the achievement incredible, as he said the honour is a testament to the athlete’s hard work and perseverance. While concluding the message, Sachin Tendulkar asked LeBron James to keep inspiring others.

Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram, NBA Twitter