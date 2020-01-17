Shaquille O'Neal Asked To Ring Up Odell Beckham Jr For His Cash Needs On Live NBA Show

The LSU Tigers were at the top of their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome earlier this week. A spirited display from LSU star Joe Burrow propelled the LSU Tigers to a 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers. LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr joined in the celebrations after the game, stirring up controversy. However, it now appears that Odell Beckham Jr's controversy has now made it all the way to Shaquille O'Neal and NBA on TNT.

Shaq: I want my cash



Chuck: Well go get it from Odell

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2jkEdvQJMH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 17, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal wants cash, Charles Barkley directs him to Odell Beckham Jr

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have been among the more prominent names on Inside the NBA on TNT. While the two former NBA stars have long provided a number of interesting tidbits on the show, the quip about Odell Beckham Jr takes the cake this year. From the clip, it is apparent that Charles 'Chuck' Barkley owns Shaquille O'Neal a certain amount of cash. Chuck, then hands the four-time NBA champion a bottle of liquor as payback.

Shaquille O'Neal, however, insists on the cash, upon which Charles Berkley directs him towards Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Odell Beckham Jr was pictured handing out cash to the LSU Tigers in celebration of their victory at the Superdome. The LSU alum also physically confronted a police offer in the LSU locker room. However, the major point of controversy has been his decision to hand out cash to the LSU Tigers.

Odell Beckham Jr cash controversy deepens with Joe Burrow's admission

According to NCAA bylaws, players are not permitted to accept cash as a gift. Gifts given to players in the NCAA also have a cap in value, with NCAA regulations permitting gifts up to $550 from “the management of the event or from the participating member institution", according to NCAA bylaws. While the LSU Tigers did issue a statement saying that the money handed out by Odell Beckham Jr was fake, star quarterback Joe Burrow said otherwise In a podcast after their win, Joe Burrow admitted that Odell Beckham Jr's cash was real, as opposed to the statement issued by LSU.

Fake or not, the fact that Odell Beckham Jr's controversy has made it all the way to the NBA on TNT with Shaquille O'Neal is an incident worth noting. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has not had the best of seasons in the NFL this term. With Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Berkeley poking fun at the former Giants man, the culmination of the LSU Tigers' investigation with the NCAA could spell trouble for Odell Beckham Jr. Shaquille O'Neal, however, will carry on, on NBA on TNT.