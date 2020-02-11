Kemba Walker Drops Back-to-back 3s In Celtics' Thrilling Win Vs OKC; Watch Video

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a 112-111 victory against OKC on Sunday night. Kemba Walker secured the victory with back-to-back three-pointers down the stretch. He finished the game with 27 points while shooting from 37.5% from the field, 44.4% from the three-pointer range and made 11-of-13 free throws.

Also read | Boston Celtics Kemba Walker breaks dubious Lakers star LeBron James curse as Celtics destroy Los Angeles Lakers

Celtics vs OKC: Kemba Walker drops back-to-back 3s to lead Celtics to thrilling win

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Boston Celtics fan was arrested for throwing a can of beer on the court after Kemba Walker was ejected from the game

Kemba sealed the deal late against the Thunder with back-to-back 3's. pic.twitter.com/RyMOdXTT6c — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 9, 2020

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Jayson Tatum (26 PTS, 11 REB) and the @celtics defeat OKC to win their 7th straight game.



Kemba Walker: 27 PTS, 4 3PM

Jaylen Brown: 17 PTS, 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/vPdEEpKDoJ — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2020

Celtics vs OKC highlights: Celtics' Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum drop combined 53 points

Kemba Walker finished the Celtics vs OKC game with 27 points, while Jayson Tatum added 26 points, earning the Celtics their seventh straight win. Jaylen Brown also scored 17 points. Marcus Smart's three-pointer with just over 8 minutes left established the Celtics lead over OKC. Danilo Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 24 points for OKC, who were previously on a four-game winning streak.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Boston Celtics beat Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks 109-103, Kemba Walker drops 32 pts in Texas

Oklahoma City Thunder were leading at 61-52, but Tatum scored back-to-back points during the third quarter. His three-pointer in the period reduced the score difference to two points. Walker scored his second three-pointer to give them a 109-101 lead. However, Gordon Hayward's layup tied the score. Marcus Smart's defensive play clinched the Celtics victory. Kemba Walker is currently averaging at 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field and 86.5% from the free-throw line.

Also read | NBA: Celtics Kemba Walker drops season-high 39 pts vs Brooklyn Nets after returning from a scary neck injury