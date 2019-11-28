Kemba Walker Drops Season-high 39 Pts Vs Nets After Returning From Scary Neck Injury

Kemba Walker returned to the court on Wednesday night and scored a season-high 39 points for the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Kemba Walker suffered a neck injury last week against Denver Nuggets and had to be stretched off the court. The Celtics bagged a 121-110 victory against the Brooklyn Nets as Walker finished the game with 39 points, 6 rebounds and four assists while shooting 54.2% from the field.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Celtics won't trade Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, claim reports

Kemba Walker drops career-high 39 points after comeback from a scary neck injury

Kemba Walker's season-high 39 PTS, 6 3PM lifts the @celtics over Brooklyn at TD Garden! #Celtics



Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 10 REB

Jayson Tatum: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

Daniel Theis: 14 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/aln0MOIqHp — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2019

Also read | NBA: Watch teary-eyed Kemba Walker receive emotional Charlotte welcome

Kemba Walker sure made his presence felt Wednesday night, as he dropped a season-high 39 points during our 121-110 win over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/ECDQu7fyvD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 28, 2019

In a post-match interview, Kemba Walker stated that he was over the injury and could have played the last game as well. He added that he was focused on the game and was not thinking about anything other than winning the game. After this game, the Celtics have a 7-0 (win-loss) undefeated record at home. The Nets tried to come back in during Q2 and Q3, making 15-of-28 from the three-point range. Walker scored for the Celtics and added 13 points each in the two quarters. Celtics' coach Brad Stevens praised Walker in a post-match interview, saying that Walker kept them in the game while the Nets were scoring back-to-back three-pointers. He scored 13-of-24 from the field, 6-of-10 from three-point range and 7-of-7 from the foul line. Walker received MVP chants during Q4. Walker is currently averaging at 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Also read | Jayson Tatum doesn't spend any of his Celtics money, Know what he does with his salary

Also read | Kemba Walker suffers freak neck injury during Celtics vs Nuggets game, NBA pours support