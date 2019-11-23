Kemba Walker Suffers Freak Neck Injury During Celtics Vs Nuggets Game, NBA Pours Support

Boston Celtics were left in shock after their star player Kemba Walker was stretchered off the court after he went down on the floor following his collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye during Celtics' game against Denver Nuggets. Boston Celtics soon issued a statement on Kemba Walker's injury. Kemba Walker has been a big influence this NBA season along with players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Kemba Walker neck injury

Kemba Walker update

After Kemba Walker went down, a brace was placed around his neck to stabilise the area and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and taken off the court. According to the latest reports, Walker did not suffer a significant injury. The Celtics revealed that they have diagnosed the All-Star point guard with concussion-like symptoms. It remains to be seen the extent of player's injury, but the Celtics will certainly hope for the best.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Kemba Walker has been one of the Celtics’ top players this NBA season averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.5 per cent from the field, 39.2 per cent from the 3-point line

Another update on Walker's injury is that the player has been released from the hospital to rejoin the team and the re-evaluation will be done tomorrow

Boston Celtics are already nursing an injury to star forward Gordon Hayward, so another long-term injury to a key player certainly doesn’t go down well for the team, who are looking to dominate the Eastern Conference this NBA season.

Former and current NBA players quickly took it to Twitter to react to the scary turn of events. The whole league was in solidarity in praying for Kemba Walker amid this concerning time for Boston and their fanbase.