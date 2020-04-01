Kendrick Perkins Net Worth, Career Earnings And Kids Spending $16,000 On Fortnite

Kendrick Perkins played 15 years in the NBA before retiring in 2018. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers before being waived in July 2018. Perkins now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports 1. Here is the current Kendrick Perkins net worth figure along with some Kendrick Perkins career earnings info after the NBA.

Kendrick Perkins net worth: Kendrick Perkins career earnings

According to Players Wiki, the current Kendrick Perkings career earnings from the NBA is approximately $60 million. Adding to Kendrick Perkins career earnings from the NBA, the former Celtics star reportedly earns $1.5 million from ESPN and other networks. The current Kendrick Perkins net worth is around $40 million. During his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Perkins earned $2.37 million before being waived. For his first contract with his first NBA team Boston Celtics, he earned $2.62 million for three years. Adding to the current Kendrick Perkins career earnings, the NBA veteran also owns an $850,000 Mediterranean-style home in Tomball, Texas along with a private collection of luxury cars.

Kendrick Perkins net worth: Kendrick Perkins kids and wife

Perkins married his girlfriend Vanity Perkins on July 25, 2009. The couple gave birth to their first child in 2007 and their second child Kexton in 2011. Kendrick Perkins kids recently made headlines for spending $16,000 on Fortnite, which cause Perkins' credit card to decline.

Kendrick Perkins kids spend $16,000 on Fortnite

Kendrick Perkins net worth: Kendrick Perkins early life

Perkins was born in Nederland, Texas and graduated from Clifton J Ozen High School. He joined the NBA straight out of high school and signed a three-year contract with the Celtics. Perkins also led Ozen to four back-to-back championships, averaging at 27.5 points and 16.4 rebounds per game. Perkins was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies but was traded to the Celtics. Following his feat in high school, fans often ask 'How many rings does Kendrick Perkins have?' in the NBA.

How many rings does Kendrick Perkins have?

Perkins won one NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008. That year, Perkins averaged 6.9 points per game. He continued playing with the Celtics till the 2010-11 season before moving on to Oklahoma City Thunder.

