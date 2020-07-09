LeBron James Ranked 10th, Kobe Bryant Excluded Completely In Kenny Smith's All-time List

Kenny Smith recently revealed his NBA all-time list, which had LeBron James on the tenth spot and excluded the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The NBA analyst chose past NBA stars on his list, which included retired Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal, who played with Bryant during their three consecutive champions runs from 2000 to 2002. Fans reacted negatively to Smith's list, unhappy that two of the greatest players of all time were ranked so low.

Kenny Smith top 10 list: The Kenny Smith all-time list places LeBron James 10th with Kobe Bryant excluded

"LeBron is in my top 10 (of all-time) BUT he's No. 10... Kobe is not in my top 10." @TheJetOnTNT isn't putting LeBron or Kobe anywhere near the top of the all-time list.



Kenny Smith all-time list: Why was Kobe Bryant excluded on the Kenny Smith all-time list?

In a recent episode on the Load Management podcast, the Inside the NBA on TNT's co-host listed his all-time NBA list. During the podcast, Smith revealed that Bryant and James were not even close to making it to his top five list. Smith explained that he feels it is easier to score in the modern era as compared to the late '80s or '90s. Smith added that he finds it difficult to compare James and Bryant to players who played over 20 years ago.

Fans were particularly upset that Smith ranked Shaquille O'Neal above Bryant, as both players were famous for their complicated feud while playing for the Lakers despite winning three back-to-back NBA championships. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, and Nate Archibald were other players on Smith's top ten list. James fans also called out Smith, expecting the Lakers star to rank higher. Smith even stated that Bryant was ranked 11th in his list.

A similar reaction was received for the ESPN top 100 NBA players list, which ranked Kobe Bryant ninth, behind Tim Duncan and ahead of Shaquille O'Neal. Fans expected the five-time NBA champion to at least rank in the top five. James was ranked second in the list, behind NBA legend Michael Jordan.

James currently plays for the Lakers, and has led the team to a conference-leading 49-14 win-loss in the West. Bryant played twenty years in the NBA with the Lakers, before he retired in 2016 with five championships to his name. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Fans react to Kenny Smith's all-time list

Kenny Smith is in my Top 10 of NBA on TNT sports personalities that played PG in the NBA. He is #10. — Alex (@blameurparents) July 8, 2020

Yeaaaaa okay Kenny. Wouldn’t want a role player deciding my ranking on the all time great list personally — Rydeon DisPenes (@dispenes) July 7, 2020

What is he smoking, when we find out let me get some — Isorgan (@isorgan) July 7, 2020

Kenny Smith is on CRACK ... 'bron at 10 and Kobe 11th ?? He's favoring his era and earlier and puttin way too much on it ! — K Adams II (@adamsJr_k9) July 7, 2020

How do you even make a top ten with LeBron at 10? Not possible — Black Bape Sta Activity (@AudieSamuels) July 7, 2020

(Image source: NBA official site, AP)