Lebron James' Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Winner Vs Suns In 2006 Is Priceless

Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend. The Los Angeles Lakers star won games single-handedly with his brilliance on the court. On one such occasion, Kobe Bryant scored a winner in the final seconds of a game against the Phoenix Suns, which drew a surprised reaction from then Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

LeBron James reaction to Kobe Bryant's winner in 2006 Lakers vs Suns game is epic

In a throwback video posted by The NBA Central on Twitter, Kobe Bryant (in his typical Mamba style) evaded the Suns' players on the court to score a winner in the dying seconds of the game. He sent the crowd into a frenzy. LeBron James, who was watching the Lakers vs Suns telecast on TV, said that one cannot let Kobe Bryant get to the ball. LeBron James could be heard saying that there were two people on Kobe Bryant and yet he scored.

Bron watching Kobe's game winner vs. the Suns back in 2006 😢 pic.twitter.com/g3zXOyjXTl — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 11, 2020

NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passes away in a tragic helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was considered one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. The two-time Olympic Gold medallist spent 20 years with the Lakers, establishing a legacy not many can match. Bryant won 5 NBA titles and featured in the All-Star XI 18 times. He also claimed the NBA finals MVP twice. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna died in a horrific helicopter crash on January 26.

LeBron James: Kobe Bryant's torchbearer

LeBron James was Kobe Bryant’s torchbearer when he moved to the Lakers after a second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just days before Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James had surpassed his tally to become the third-highest points scorer in NBA history. He surpassed Bryant’s haul of 33,643 points. LeBron James and Bryant were great friends. The former Miami Heat star also branded himself with a tribute tattoo for Kobe Bryant post his tragic death.

