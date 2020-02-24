Kevin Durant Claims Shaquille O'Neal Would Exert Utter Dominance Over NBA In Today's Era

The NBA has seen a number of players absolutely dominate the game over the course of their careers. The likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and, more recently, LeBron James come to mind. However, Kevin Durant, a former member of the Golden State Warriors’ all-conquering side of 2017 and 2018 believes that only one among those would be well-suited to exercise total dominance over the NBA – Shaquille O’Neal.

“He’d be the ultimate cheat code for the game” – Kevin Durant on Shaquille O’Neal

The Kevin Durant injury has meant that the Brooklyn Nets have struggled to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference this season, but Kevin Durant has been keeping himself occupied in different ways during his rehabilitation. Kevin Durant appeared on the newest episode of “Take It There” with Taylor Rooks earlier last week. In the episode, the Brooklyn Nets star answered a range of questions from his admiration of Shaquille O'Neal to his infamous tweets over the year.

On the episode, Kevin Durant was asked by Taylor Rooks which NBA legend he would want to see in the NBA in this era. Kevin Durant only ever one choice - Shaquille O'Neal. Alongside Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal was part of a Lakers side that romped to three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. Shaquille O'Neal also ended up taking home the NBA Finals MVP award in all those finals. After a disagreement with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal decided to move on from the Lakers, heading to Miami Heat, where he ended up winning another NBA championship with Dwyane Wade in tow.

“Shaq, for sure. He’s so big and agile, athletic that he can run and play in the space that we do now. But you could play small guys against him. So, he’d be the ultimate cheat code for the game.” - Kevin Durant on Shaquille O'Neal

