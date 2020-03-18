The Debate
Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus Along With Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players

Basketball News

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets Kevin Durant, along with three other Brooklyn Nets players, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST).

Kevin Durant coronavirus

Kevin Durant, along with three other Brooklyn Nets players, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST). The Nets released a statement on 4:02 PM EST (1:32 AM IST) through the NBA site, stating that four Brooklyn Nets players ‘have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Though the Nets statement did not mention any of the infected players, Kevin Durant spoke to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, confirming that he has the coronavirus.

Also read | NBA drug testing halted as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets players with coronavirus

The Nets statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Also read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets after the coronavirus pandemic curbs

Kevin Durant coronavirus: When were the Nets players tested?

Other reports suggest that only one of the four players was showing symptoms. The player felt the symptoms on Tuesday, though the team got themselves checked by a private company earlier. The results of the tests also came back on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

These four players will join Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Woods NBA players confirmed to have the coronavirus. Gobert testing positive almost a week ago was the reason the NBA was suspended earlier than expected. A day later, Mitchell and Wood also tested positive.

Also read | Coronavirus in NBA: Players could reportedly lose 21-24% salary due to NBA suspension amid coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Kevin Durant asks everyone to take care after testing positive for COVID-19

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant is asymptomatic for the virus

In his statement, Durant asked everyone to take care of themselves and quarantine. Kevin Durant’s tone was optimistic, hoping that everyone will overcome the virus. It was later added that Kevin Durant is one of the Nets players who are asymptomatic. Durant had joined the Nets in a four-year $164 million contract during last season’s free agency. He was yet to play the NBA 2019-20 season, currently recovering from his Achilles heel tear during the 2018-19 NBA finals. After the NBA was suspended, reports hinted at Durant’s possible return of the season resumed in June.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: When will the NBA return?

The NBA is currently suspended indefinitely and could return in June. However, the games would be played without an audience. Group practices have been banned, though players can practice individually and travel in North America. However, the rules could change after the Nets players tested positive. So, when will the NBA return? Only time will tell. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus update: NBA players with coronavirus

First Published:
