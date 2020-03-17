NBA Coronavirus Update: Players Could Reportedly Lose 21-24% Salary Due To NBA Suspension

According to NBA reports, players are expected to lose 21-24% of their salary if the NBA 2019-20 season does not resume. The NBA was suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day after the NBA suspension was announced, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also tested positive. The NBA has also decided to not drug test any player during the suspension. The previous ban on their travelling has now been lifted, as players are now allowed to travel in North America.

NBA Coronavirus update: Players could lose 21-24% salary due to NBA suspension

Player salaries could be reduced by 1/92.6th for each game they miss as per the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for every game missed. Right now, though some teams have played more games than the others, most teams have completed 20% of their schedule. On Saturday, it was reported that the NBA would pay the players on their respective paydays during the NBA suspension. Currently, the NBA owners are looking to finish the season irrespective of the month it returns. The finals could take place in August, while the new season could start in December.

NBA Coronavirus update: After the NBA suspension, games could be played without an audience

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

Reports suggest that the NBA might initially play without any fans. They are already looking for venues other than the current arenas. The league wants facilities where there won't be a backdrop of an empty arena. They also want an environment which would be better for TV sight-lines, so they can be more creative.

NBA Coronavirus update: NBA executives believe that a mid-June NBA return could be a best-case scenario after NBA suspension

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

NBA Coronavirus update: When will NBA season resume?

The NBA has also banned team practices indefinitely. However, the players can work out individually at team facilities before the NBA returns. In an interview with ESPN, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he sees the league resume by August. The teams will probably play a few games before moving on to the playoffs in July and August. Milwaukee Bucks were leading the NBA with a 53-12 win-loss record before the NBA suspension was announced.

NBA coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell update

NBA Coronavirus update: Rudy Gobert update after NBA suspension

