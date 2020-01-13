Kyrie Irving And Vince Carter Seen Embracing In Touching Moment After Hawks Vs Nets Game

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving returned to the court for the first time since November 14, 2019. After the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Barclays Center, Irving and NBA veteran Vince Carter embraced by the stands. Both Irving and Carter chatted together during a timeout. NBA shared a video of both the players hugging in what was a poignant moment.

Also read | Kyrie Irving expresses frustration at shoulder injury, unsure of return date yet

NBA 2019-20: Nets Kyrie Irving and Hawks Vince Carter embrace after the Hawks vs Nets game

Kyrie Irving & Vince Carter embrace postgame in Brooklyn. #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/XNaHItIq3u — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2020

Kyrie Irving and Vince Carter just came together during the timeout, chatted and hugged. Irving was a kid in the crowd at the Meadowlands watching Carter with the Nets. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 13, 2020

In a recent interview, Kyrie Irving revealed Vince Carter's influence on him while he was growing up. While Carter was playing for the Nets, Irving was watching him play. It was Irving's dream to watch Vince Carter, Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets play. At the end of the interview, Irving added that he does not want to take Carter and his game for granted. According to Irving, Carter has sacrificed a lot after being in the league for four decades.

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trolled on Twitter as Nets lose to New York rivals Knicks

NBA 2019-20: Atlanta Hawks vs Nets highlights

Also read | Jaylen Brown defends Kyrie Irving for Celtics' forgettable performance in 2018-19 season

Kyrie Irving missed 26 games due to a right shoulder injury. He led the Nets to a 108-86 blowout victory while scoring 21 points in 20 minutes and shooting 10-of-11 from the field. In a post-game interview, Irving admitted that he had missed the game and was glad to be back. Vince Carter was also given a standing ovation by the Nets crowd. Carter, who is 43 years old, is the oldest player in the NBA. He is also the only player to play the game for four decades. This season, Carter announced that the NBA 2019-20 season would be his last.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony reveals why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rejected Knicks

(Image courtesy: NBA Twitter)