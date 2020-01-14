Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young's pictures with NBA stars throughout the years have gained popularity again on social media. Trae Young's father shared a collage of his photos with former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant. Trae Young's dad shared the photos back in November, 2018. He tweeted saying that Trae Young has learnt a lot from Kevin Durant. He further added that Trae Young has grown up with Durant's advice and will now play on the court with him. Trae's father also stated that his son is the calm one, while he himself gets emotional. The first photo is of Trae as a kid posing with Kevin Durant at courtside, while the last photo is an NBA poster of Trae Young and Kevin Durant.

Also read | Trae Young Foundation helps eliminate USD 1 million in medical debt for Atlanta families

NBA 2019-20: Hawks Trae Young's nostalgic photos with NBA stars are breaking the internet

It has come full-circle for Trae pic.twitter.com/TNFh9KHCfF — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) January 13, 2020

Also read | Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins argue over Russell Westbrook, OKC in WILD Twitter feud

Yep it still doesn’t seem real. Wish I could share some of the advice this guy has given my son over the years. And now tonight he’ll be on the same court with him. Trae is calm & cool about it. But dad still gets the chills and all emotional 😂😂😂 RESPECT pic.twitter.com/Uj0xQOsuUa — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) November 13, 2018

Recently, photos of Trae Young with Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyrie Irving were shared. Trae has grown up idolising players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard. Photos of a young Trae posing with the players have proven that the young player has now come full circle. According to NBA reports, Trae is one of the best individuals in the NBA, despite the Hawks being at the bottom of the league. He is averaging at 28.4 points per game.

Also read | Trae Young votes for Vince Carter to feature in NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Vinsanity back?

(Image courtesy: Ray Young/Twitter)

Also read | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matches Russell Westbrook by scoring 20-PTS, 20-REB triple-double