Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet

Basketball News

Trae Young's father shared a collage of his photos with former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant. Young's dad shared the photos back in November, 2018.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young's pictures with NBA stars throughout the years have gained popularity again on social media. Trae Young's father shared a collage of his photos with former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant. Trae Young's dad shared the photos back in November, 2018. He tweeted saying that Trae Young has learnt a lot from Kevin Durant. He further added that Trae Young has grown up with Durant's advice and will now play on the court with him. Trae's father also stated that his son is the calm one, while he himself gets emotional. The first photo is of Trae as a kid posing with Kevin Durant at courtside, while the last photo is an NBA poster of Trae Young and Kevin Durant. 

NBA 2019-20: Hawks Trae Young's nostalgic photos with NBA stars are breaking the internet

Recently, photos of Trae Young with Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyrie Irving were shared. Trae has grown up idolising players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard. Photos of a young Trae posing with the players have proven that the young player has now come full circle. According to NBA reports, Trae is one of the best individuals in the NBA, despite the Hawks being at the bottom of the league. He is averaging at 28.4 points per game. 

(Image courtesy: Ray Young/Twitter)

Published:
