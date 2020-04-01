Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell Confirm Participation In Upcoming NBA 2K Tournament

With the NBA 2019-20 season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will hold a NBA 2k tournament during the coming weekend. The NBA 2k players tournament will feature 16 NBA players, including Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after the NBA suspension was announced. Donovan Mitchell has since then been cleared of COVID-19, while Kevin Durant is said to be doing great and recovering from the virus in quarantine.

NBA 2k tournament bracket revealed

.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets - who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020

NBA 2k tournament: Boardroom reveals the NBA 2k tournament bracket, Kevin Durant to play Derrick Jones Jr.

As per the photo posted by The Boardroom, the match-ups have been decided by 2k ratings first and then the player tenure. Kevin Durant, who has a rating of 96, will go up against the 16th seeded Derrick Jones Jr. Donovan Mithcell, who has a rating of 87, will play with Rui Hachimura, who is ranked 13th. Apart from Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins is also participating. As the four-time All-Star has missed the entire season due to a torn ACL, fans are excited to see him play. Here is the complete NBA 2k tournament bracket.

Kevin Durant (1) vs Derrick Jones Jr. (16)

Trae Young (2) vs Harrison Barnes (15)

Hassan Whiteside (3) vs Patrick Beverley (14)

Donovan Mitchell (4) vs Rui Hachimura (13)

Devin Booker (5) vs Michael Porter Jr. (12)

Andre Drummond (6) vs DeMarcus Cousins (11)

Zach LaVine (7) vs DeAndre Ayton (10)

Montrezl Harrell (8) vs Domantas Sabonis (9)

NBA 2k players tournament will reportedly last for 10 days

The league will team up with ESPN for the tournament, who will broadcast. As mentioned above, 16 players will play the tournament. The tournament will also last for around 10 days.

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood also confirmed being infected. Some days later, Kevin Durant, three unnamed Brooklyn Nets players, two Lakers players and Boston Celtics Marcus Smart tested positive. Apart from Donovan Mitchell, the Lakers players, Smart and Gobert have been cleared of COVID-19.

