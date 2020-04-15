Kevin Durant's House In Oakland Hills Hits The Market For $6 Million

The Kevin Durant Oakland house that the former Golden State Warriors star rented some time ago is currently being sold for a reported $5,998,888 according to Curbed San Francisco. The Kevin Durant house is located in the Cabalo Hills section of Oakland Hills. Durant lived in the house when he played for the Warriors.

Kevin Durant house for sale: Kevin Durant Oakland House selling for $5.9 million

The Kevin Durant house features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and is 9,084 square feet. Nearly a mansion, the Kevin Durant Oakland house includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a theatre, curved staircase, a circular driveway and a basketball half-court. The Kevin Durant house designed by Michael Burgess was built in 2005 and has two separate apartments.

Kevin Durant house for sale: Oakland hill Kevin Durant house for sale listed for $5,998,888

Compass' Andrea Gordon is the listing agent for the Kevin Durant house. In 2017, Kevin Durant live-streamed a tour of the house. The tour even showcases the private basketball court.

Kevin Durant house for sale: The Kevin Durant house tour from 2017

Kevin Durant net worth

Though unverified, the Kevin Durant net worth according to Celebrity net worth is $170 million. Durant is one of the richest basketball players alongside LeBron James and Steph Curry. Two years ago, Durant bought a beach house in Malibu worth $12.05 million. In 2019, he listed his home for sale for $13.49 million. Durant, who is currently signed with the Brooklyn Nets, has a $164 million four-year contract with the team with a player option four the final year.

Durant started playing in the NBA in 2007 with the Seattle SuperSonics. He then moved to play with the OKC Thunder for eight years before signing with the Warriors in 2016. He played with them for three years and won two championships with them. Durant signed with the Nets last summer. He missed this season entirely due to his Achilles heel injury. When the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Durant was one of the ten players who tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the Nets announced that Durant is now free of all coronavirus symptoms.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information and details about shares are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.