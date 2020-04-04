The Debate
NBA 2k Tournament Results: Kevin Durant Loses, Patrick Beverley's Trash-talking Continues

Basketball News

NBA 2k tournament results: The NBA 2k players' only tournament started this weekend, where sixteen NBA players played against each other in pairs of two.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
nba 2k tournament results

NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Patrick Beverley played on Day 1 of the NBA 2k tournament this weekend. Eight out of sixteen NBA stars played single-elimination rounds groups of two. The winner will receive $100,000, which will be donated by them for the COVID-19 relief. Here are the Day 1 NBA 2k tournament results. As the NBA season is currently suspended due to the virus, the tournament is organized by the NBA and broadcasted on ESPN.

NBA 2k tournament results: Day 1 games highlights

NBA 2k tournament results: Kevin Durant vs Derrick Jones Jr.

NBA 2k tournament results: Zach LaVine vs DeAndre Ayton

NBA 2k tournament results: Trae Young vs Harrison Barnes

NBA 2k tournament results: Hassan Whiteside vs Patrick Beverley

Derrick Jones Jr. defeated Kevin Durant to advance to the next round. DeAndre Ayton was the next player to win, followed by Trae Young, who defeated Barnes after leading the entire game. Beverley defeated Whiteside before advancing to the next round, having trash-talked during the entire game. 

Upcoming NBA 2k tournament schedule

  • Sunday, April 5 - From 12 to 4 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Tuesday, April 7 - From 7 to 11 PM ET on ESPN2 (Quarter-finals)
  • Saturday, April 11 - Time (to be declared) - on ESPN (Semi-finals / Finals)
First Published:
COMMENT
