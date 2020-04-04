NBA 2k Tournament Results: Kevin Durant Loses, Patrick Beverley's Trash-talking Continues

NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Patrick Beverley played on Day 1 of the NBA 2k tournament this weekend. Eight out of sixteen NBA stars played single-elimination rounds groups of two. The winner will receive $100,000, which will be donated by them for the COVID-19 relief. Here are the Day 1 NBA 2k tournament results. As the NBA season is currently suspended due to the virus, the tournament is organized by the NBA and broadcasted on ESPN.

NBA 2k tournament results: Day 1 games highlights

NBA 2k tournament results: Kevin Durant vs Derrick Jones Jr.

NBA 2k tournament results: Zach LaVine vs DeAndre Ayton

🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮



How long have you been playing 2K? @DeandreAyton's been playing since 2K9!#NBA2KTourney on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/SFNl5sMTtw — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020

NBA 2k tournament results: Trae Young vs Harrison Barnes

🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮



"Off to the races..." @TheTraeYoung rises up for the slam with @Giannis_An34 who has 16 PTS and 16 AST at the half! 😱#NBA2KTourney on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/6YFrPdlNlK — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020

NBA 2k tournament results: Hassan Whiteside vs Patrick Beverley

Derrick Jones Jr. defeated Kevin Durant to advance to the next round. DeAndre Ayton was the next player to win, followed by Trae Young, who defeated Barnes after leading the entire game. Beverley defeated Whiteside before advancing to the next round, having trash-talked during the entire game.

Upcoming NBA 2k tournament schedule