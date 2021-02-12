Kevin Durant Is Convinced That NBA Insider Shams Charania Is 'Central Intelligence'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has always been vocal about his views, irrespective of their nature. While they mostly turn out to be controversial, they can also be looked at as funny. During a recent episode of his The ETCs podcast, Durant took a (hilarious) dig at The Athletic's Shams Charania — who he thinks is Central Intelligence.

Kevin Durant on Shams Charania during his podcast

KD on Shams Charania's report of him being in a car maskless with an employee:



"Shams, I don't how he gets this info, but he said I was in a car with no mask, we went back and forth and back and forth and we were like 'shit.'"



In the NBA community, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski are well known for their insider news — sometimes revealed even before the players know it.

KD jokes about Shams Charania's reporting: "Yo, Shams is a creep. Shams now, you never know where he is, because you can wear masks, man this motherfucker is probably outside the house right now."



During a recent episode of his The ETCs podcast, Durant spoke about Charania, convinced that the latter is indeed an agent from the Central Intelligence Agency. Durant spoke from personal experience, confused by the whole ordeal. "Shams is a creep, yo!" Durant says, adding that no one ever knows where he is, especially since one can wear a mask now.

As per Durant, one won't know even if Charania is outside their house. "I don’t know how he gets this info, but he, I mean, he said I was in the car with no mask and we went back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and I was like, sh**". Durant spoke about Charania being some kind of agent who has some gadgets up his sleeve. "His basement is full of sh*t. This man is locked in, with all respect".

Durant, currently playing his 13th season, is averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Fans on Shams Charania CIA comment

